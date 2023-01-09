SportsFootball

5,000-yard passers in NFL history

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass in the first...

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass in the first half against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 15, 2013. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By newsday.com

A look at the exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks who have passed for more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

Peyton Manning: 5,477 yards

2013, Denver Broncos

Stats: 450-for-659 (68.3%), 55 TDs, 10 INTs

QB rating: 115.1

Record: 13-3, AFC champions

Note: Manning had four games with at least 400 passing yards. He broke the single-season passing TD record, previously held by Tom Brady, in Week 16.

Drew Brees: 5,476 yards

2011, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attempts to pass...

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attempts to pass before being tackled by New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Stats: 468-for-657 (71.2%), 46 TDs, 14 INTs

QB Rating: 110.6

Record: 13-3

Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards twice. Of course, he threw for at least 300 yards in 13 games.

Tom Brady: 5,316 yards

2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stats: 485-for-719 (67.5%), 43 TDs, 12 INTs

QB Rating: 97.2

Record: 13-4, divisional round

Note: Despite eight games of less than 300 yards passing. Brady still led the NFL in completions, attempts, yards, touchdown passes, yards per game and sack percentage.

Patrick Mahomes: 5,250 yards

2022, Kansas City

Stats: 435-for-648 (67.1%), 41 TDs, 12 INTs

QB Rating: 105.2

Record: 14-3, top seed in AFC

Note: Mahomes had two 400-yard passing games, and his 41 TDs were the most he has thrown since the 50 he posted in his first full season.

Tom Brady: 5,235 yards

2011, New England Patriots

Stats: 401-for-611 (65.6%), 39 TDs, 12 INTs

QB Rating: 105.6

Record: 13-3, AFC champions

Note: Brady threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards nine times.

Drew Brees: 5,208 yards

2016, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 471-for-673 (70%), 37 TDs, 15 INTs

QB Rating: 103.1

Record: 7-9

Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in 10 games.

Drew Brees: 5,177 yards

2012, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 422-for-670 (63.1%), 43 TDs, 19 INTs

QB Rating: 96.3

Record: 7-9

Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.

Drew Brees: 5,162 yards

2013, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 446-for-650 (68.6%), 39 TDs, 12 INTs

QB rating: 96.3

Record: 11-5

Note: Brees only threw for 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards 11 times.

Ben Roethlisberger: 5,129 yards

2018, Pittsburgh Steelers

Stats: 452-for-675 (67%), 34 TDs, 16 INTs

QB rating: 96.5

Record: 9-6-1

Note: Roethlisberger only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in eight games.

Jameis Winston: 5,109 yards

2019, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stats: 380-for-626 (60.7%), 33 TDs, 30 INTs

QB Rating: 84.3

Record: 7-9

Note: Winston threw for more than 400 yards three times. He also had a streak of six straight 300-yard games. And, of course, he threw 30 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes: 5,097 yards

2018, Kansas City Chiefs

Stats: 383-for-580 (66.0 percent), 50 TDs, 12 INTs

QB rating: 113.8

Record: 12-4

Note: Mahomes only threw for more than 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards nine times.

Dan Marino: 5,084 yards

1984, Miami Dolphins

Stats: 362-for-564 (62.4%), 48 TDs, 17 INTs

QB Rating: 108.9

Record: 14-2, AFC champions

Note: Marino threw for more than 400 yards in a game four times and more than 300 yards eight times.

Drew Brees: 5,069 yards

2008, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 413-for-635 (65%), 34 TDs, 17 INTs

QB Rating: 96.2

Record: 8-8

Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.

Matthew Stafford: 5,038 yards

2011, Detroit Lions

Stats: 421-for-663 (63.5%), 41 TDs, 16 INTs

QB Rating: 97.2

Record: 10-6

Note: Stafford threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards six times.

Justin Herbert: 5,014 yards

2021, Los Angeles Chargers

Stats: 443-for-672 (65.9%), 38 TDs, 15 INTs

QB Rating: 97.7

Record: 9-8

Note: Herbert threw for 114 yards in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime against the Raiders in the season finale with the playoffs on the line.

