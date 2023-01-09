5,000-yard passers in NFL history

A look at the exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks who have passed for more than 5,000 yards in a single season.

Peyton Manning: 5,477 yards

2013, Denver Broncos

Stats: 450-for-659 (68.3%), 55 TDs, 10 INTs

QB rating: 115.1

Record: 13-3, AFC champions

Note: Manning had four games with at least 400 passing yards. He broke the single-season passing TD record, previously held by Tom Brady, in Week 16.

Drew Brees: 5,476 yards

2011, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attempts to pass before being tackled by New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

Stats: 468-for-657 (71.2%), 46 TDs, 14 INTs

QB Rating: 110.6

Record: 13-3

Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards twice. Of course, he threw for at least 300 yards in 13 games.

Tom Brady: 5,316 yards

2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stats: 485-for-719 (67.5%), 43 TDs, 12 INTs

QB Rating: 97.2

Record: 13-4, divisional round

Note: Despite eight games of less than 300 yards passing. Brady still led the NFL in completions, attempts, yards, touchdown passes, yards per game and sack percentage.

Patrick Mahomes: 5,250 yards

2022, Kansas City

Stats: 435-for-648 (67.1%), 41 TDs, 12 INTs

QB Rating: 105.2

Record: 14-3, top seed in AFC

Note: Mahomes had two 400-yard passing games, and his 41 TDs were the most he has thrown since the 50 he posted in his first full season.

Tom Brady: 5,235 yards

2011, New England Patriots

Stats: 401-for-611 (65.6%), 39 TDs, 12 INTs

QB Rating: 105.6

Record: 13-3, AFC champions

Note: Brady threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards nine times.

Drew Brees: 5,208 yards

2016, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 471-for-673 (70%), 37 TDs, 15 INTs

QB Rating: 103.1

Record: 7-9

Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in 10 games.

Drew Brees: 5,177 yards

2012, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 422-for-670 (63.1%), 43 TDs, 19 INTs

QB Rating: 96.3

Record: 7-9

Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.

Drew Brees: 5,162 yards

2013, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 446-for-650 (68.6%), 39 TDs, 12 INTs

QB rating: 96.3

Record: 11-5

Note: Brees only threw for 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards 11 times.

Ben Roethlisberger: 5,129 yards

2018, Pittsburgh Steelers

Stats: 452-for-675 (67%), 34 TDs, 16 INTs

QB rating: 96.5

Record: 9-6-1

Note: Roethlisberger only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in eight games.

Jameis Winston: 5,109 yards

2019, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stats: 380-for-626 (60.7%), 33 TDs, 30 INTs

QB Rating: 84.3

Record: 7-9

Note: Winston threw for more than 400 yards three times. He also had a streak of six straight 300-yard games. And, of course, he threw 30 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes: 5,097 yards

2018, Kansas City Chiefs

Stats: 383-for-580 (66.0 percent), 50 TDs, 12 INTs

QB rating: 113.8

Record: 12-4

Note: Mahomes only threw for more than 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards nine times.

Dan Marino: 5,084 yards

1984, Miami Dolphins

Stats: 362-for-564 (62.4%), 48 TDs, 17 INTs

QB Rating: 108.9

Record: 14-2, AFC champions

Note: Marino threw for more than 400 yards in a game four times and more than 300 yards eight times.

Drew Brees: 5,069 yards

2008, New Orleans Saints

Stats: 413-for-635 (65%), 34 TDs, 17 INTs

QB Rating: 96.2

Record: 8-8

Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.

Matthew Stafford: 5,038 yards

2011, Detroit Lions

Stats: 421-for-663 (63.5%), 41 TDs, 16 INTs

QB Rating: 97.2

Record: 10-6

Note: Stafford threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards six times.

Justin Herbert: 5,014 yards

2021, Los Angeles Chargers

Stats: 443-for-672 (65.9%), 38 TDs, 15 INTs

QB Rating: 97.7

Record: 9-8

Note: Herbert threw for 114 yards in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime against the Raiders in the season finale with the playoffs on the line.