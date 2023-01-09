5,000-yard passers in NFL history
A look at the exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks who have passed for more than 5,000 yards in a single season.
Peyton Manning: 5,477 yards
2013, Denver Broncos
Stats: 450-for-659 (68.3%), 55 TDs, 10 INTs
QB rating: 115.1
Record: 13-3, AFC champions
Note: Manning had four games with at least 400 passing yards. He broke the single-season passing TD record, previously held by Tom Brady, in Week 16.
Drew Brees: 5,476 yards
2011, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 468-for-657 (71.2%), 46 TDs, 14 INTs
QB Rating: 110.6
Record: 13-3
Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards twice. Of course, he threw for at least 300 yards in 13 games.
Tom Brady: 5,316 yards
2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stats: 485-for-719 (67.5%), 43 TDs, 12 INTs
QB Rating: 97.2
Record: 13-4, divisional round
Note: Despite eight games of less than 300 yards passing. Brady still led the NFL in completions, attempts, yards, touchdown passes, yards per game and sack percentage.
Patrick Mahomes: 5,250 yards
2022, Kansas City
Stats: 435-for-648 (67.1%), 41 TDs, 12 INTs
QB Rating: 105.2
Record: 14-3, top seed in AFC
Note: Mahomes had two 400-yard passing games, and his 41 TDs were the most he has thrown since the 50 he posted in his first full season.
Tom Brady: 5,235 yards
2011, New England Patriots
Stats: 401-for-611 (65.6%), 39 TDs, 12 INTs
QB Rating: 105.6
Record: 13-3, AFC champions
Note: Brady threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards nine times.
Drew Brees: 5,208 yards
2016, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 471-for-673 (70%), 37 TDs, 15 INTs
QB Rating: 103.1
Record: 7-9
Note: Brees only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in 10 games.
Drew Brees: 5,177 yards
2012, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 422-for-670 (63.1%), 43 TDs, 19 INTs
QB Rating: 96.3
Record: 7-9
Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.
Drew Brees: 5,162 yards
2013, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 446-for-650 (68.6%), 39 TDs, 12 INTs
QB rating: 96.3
Record: 11-5
Note: Brees only threw for 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards 11 times.
Ben Roethlisberger: 5,129 yards
2018, Pittsburgh Steelers
Stats: 452-for-675 (67%), 34 TDs, 16 INTs
QB rating: 96.5
Record: 9-6-1
Note: Roethlisberger only threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice, but he threw for at least 300 yards in eight games.
Jameis Winston: 5,109 yards
2019, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Stats: 380-for-626 (60.7%), 33 TDs, 30 INTs
QB Rating: 84.3
Record: 7-9
Note: Winston threw for more than 400 yards three times. He also had a streak of six straight 300-yard games. And, of course, he threw 30 interceptions.
Patrick Mahomes: 5,097 yards
2018, Kansas City Chiefs
Stats: 383-for-580 (66.0 percent), 50 TDs, 12 INTs
QB rating: 113.8
Record: 12-4
Note: Mahomes only threw for more than 400 yards in a game once, but he threw for at least 300 yards nine times.
Dan Marino: 5,084 yards
1984, Miami Dolphins
Stats: 362-for-564 (62.4%), 48 TDs, 17 INTs
QB Rating: 108.9
Record: 14-2, AFC champions
Note: Marino threw for more than 400 yards in a game four times and more than 300 yards eight times.
Drew Brees: 5,069 yards
2008, New Orleans Saints
Stats: 413-for-635 (65%), 34 TDs, 17 INTs
QB Rating: 96.2
Record: 8-8
Note: Brees threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards 10 times.
Matthew Stafford: 5,038 yards
2011, Detroit Lions
Stats: 421-for-663 (63.5%), 41 TDs, 16 INTs
QB Rating: 97.2
Record: 10-6
Note: Stafford threw for more than 400 yards in a game twice and more than 300 yards six times.
Justin Herbert: 5,014 yards
2021, Los Angeles Chargers
Stats: 443-for-672 (65.9%), 38 TDs, 15 INTs
QB Rating: 97.7
Record: 9-8
Note: Herbert threw for 114 yards in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime against the Raiders in the season finale with the playoffs on the line.