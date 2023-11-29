Steelers' Najee Harris, Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb among best bets to score in Week 13 of NFL season

Scoring is at a premium as we near the fantasy playoffs and these players are leading the way. These are my best bets to find the end zone in Week 13.

___

Running Back

RAHEEM MOSTERT, DOLPHINS

It’s little surprise that the league’s rushing TD leader makes the list this week, especially considering his favorable matchup. Mostert faces a Washington team that’s our fifth-best matchup for opposing running backs in Week 13, having allowed 11 TDs on the season to runners. Vegas has the 49.37% TD dependent Mostert at 100 odds to score this week, the third-best odds for any RB this week. Even if De’Von Achane returns this week, Mostert is still a strong contender to score as he’s done so in 8 of 11 games this season.

NAJEE HARRIS, STEELERS

Harris has had a resurgence of sorts, scoring in three of his past four games. In any case, Harris is likely to make it back-to-back games with a TD this week against an Arizona team that’s our second-best matchup for opposing runners. No team has allowed more TDs (18) to RBs, and the Steelers have been invigorated since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pittsburgh put up its highest yardage total (421 yards) since the Ben Roethlisberger era and Harris was a major contributor. Look for him to continue to get yards and scores this week against the Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Hodde

DAVID MONTGOMERY, LIONS

This wouldn’t be a true best bet to score list without Montgomery, who’s scored in seven of eight appearances this season. If not for injuries, Montgomery would likely be the league leader in rushing scores and he’ll have a chance to inch closer to the top this week against a Saints team that’s surprisingly our 10th-best matchup for opposing runners in Week 13. With favorable -125 odds to score, Montgomery is widely expected to score this week.

___

Wide Receiver

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery gets by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/David Dermer

TYREEK HILL, DOLPHINS

The league’s leader in TDs by a WR (10), Hill seems likely to score on a weekly basis and Week 13 is no different, as the Dolphins get a Commanders secondary that’s our absolute best matchup for opposing WRs. No team has allowed more WR receiving TDs (18) this season, and they could stay in the lead against Hill and the Dolphins.

CEEDEE LAMB, COWBOYS

Lamb hasn’t had the impressive yardage totals the past few games that have come to be a calling card for him, but he’s nonetheless been able to find the end zone consistently as he’s scored five TDs in his past five games. This week comes with a matchup versus Seattle, our 12th-best matchup for opposing WRs this week. On the field 93% of the time last week, Lamb doesn’t leave the game often and especially not when the Cowboys are in scoring position. Set him and forget him this week.

CALVIN RIDLEY, JAGUARS

Ridley and Christian Kirk have seemingly alternated the No. 1 WR position in Jacksonville this season. Ridley has scored three times in his past two games, and he’s in a prime position to do so again in Week 13 when the Jaguars will face a Cincinnati team that’s our sixth-best matchup for opposing WRs going into the game. Ridley played 93% of snaps last week compared to 76% for Kirk, so the odds are more in favor of Ridley to be on the receiving end of any scoring opportunities the Jags get this week, which could be plenty.