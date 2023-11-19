SportsFootball

NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 11

Sunday

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW YORK JETS: CB Michael Carter, WR Randall Cobb, OT Austin Deculus, LB Sam Eguavoen, DE Carl Lawson, LB Chazz Surratt, OT Billy Turner. BUFFALO: OT Alec Anderson, DT Poona Ford, S Damar Hamlin, OG Germain Ifedi, LB A.J. Klein.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEATTLE: S Jamal Adams, DT Myles Adams, OG McClendon Curtis, RB Kenny McIntosh, OG Raiqwon O'Neal, WR Dareke Young. LOS ANGELES: DE Earnest Brown, CB Cobie Durant, LB Nick Hampton, OT Warren McClendon, OT Zachary Thomas.

