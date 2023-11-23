NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: OUT: RB Aaron Jones (knee), S Darnell Savage (calf). DOUBTFUL: TE Josiah Deguara (hip). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OLB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), RB A.J. Dillon (groin), FS Ruby Ford (biceps), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee). DETROIT: OUT: G Jonah Jackson (wrist).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — WASHINGTON: OUT: FB Alex Armah (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow), LB De'Jon Harris (quadricep), DE Efe Obada (tibula/fibula), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring), QUESTIONABLE: RB Antonio Gibson (toe), LB Khaleke Hudson (back). DALLAS: OUT: S Jayron Kearse (back). QUESTIONABLE: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: G Aaron Banks (toe), G Spencer Burford (knee), CB Samuel Womack (knee), DE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring). SEATTLE: OUT: Jerrick Reed II (knee). DOUBTFUL: RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), WR Dareke Young (abdomen). QUESTIONABLE: QB Geno Smith (right elbow), T Abe Lucas (knee).