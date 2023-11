NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ARIZONA CARDINALS at HOUSTON TEXANS — ARIZONA: OUT: S Joey Blount (knee), RB Emari Demercado (toe), DE Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: Trystan Colon (calf), T D.J. Humphries (ankle), DT Kevin Strong (knee), LB Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder). HOUSTON: OUT: S Grayland Arnold (calf), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), RB Dameon Pierce (ankle), LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will Anderson (knee), WR Noah Brown (knee), DE Dylan Horton (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS — CHICAGO: OUT: LB Noah Sewell (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee), RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle), LB Jack Sanborn (ankle, illness). DETROIT: OUT: DT Isaiah Buggs (NIR-illness), G Jonah Jackson (wrist/ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand).

DALLAS COWBOYS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle). CAROLINA: OUT: LB Marquis Haynes (back), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Laviska Shenault (ankle), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (calf), S Xavier Woods (thigh).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — LAS VEGAS: OUT: S Roderic Teamer (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: T Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Dylan Parham (calf). MIAMI: OUT: WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), G Robert Jones (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Devon Achane (knee), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot), TE Durham Smythe (ankle).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: TE Gerald Everett (chest), S J.T. Woods (illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (shoulder), WR Jalen Guyton (groin), RB Isaiah Spiller (illness). GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: S Rudy Ford (biceps). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), LB Quay Walker (groin).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DENVER BRONCOS — MINNESOTA: OUT: CB Akayleb Evans (calf), QB Jaren Hall (concussion), WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), G Chris Reed (foot). QUESTIONABLE: LB Brian Asamoah (ankle), RB Alexander Mattison (concussion), QB Nick Mullens (back). DENVER: OUT: S P.J. Locke (ankle).

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: CB Adoree Jackson (concussion), OT Evan Neal (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: OT Andrew Thomas (knee), S Bobby McCain (illness). WASHINGTON: OUT: FB Alex Amah (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: RB Antonio Gibson (toe).

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: T Duane Brown (hip), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), T Billy Turner (finger), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Will McDonald (ankle), WR Garrett Wilson (elbow). BUFFALO: QUESTIONABLE: DT Jordan Phillips (knee), WR Trent Sherfield (ankle).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PITTSBURGH: OUT: DT Montravius Adams (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), S Keanu Neal (rib). QUESTIONABLE: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring). CLEVELAND: OUT: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), FS Juan Thornhill (calf). QUESTIONABLE: G Michael Dunn (calf), T Dawand Jones (knee).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEATTLE: OUT: WR Dareke Young (abdomen). QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (knee), CB Tre Brown (foot), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), T Abraham Lucas (knee). LOS ANGELES: QUESTIONABLE: CB Cobie Durant (shoulder).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANNERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — TAMPA BAY: OUT: S Ryan Neal (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (toe), G Matt Feiler (knee), CB Josh Hayes (concussion), LB Devin White (foot). SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: G Aaron Banks (toe), OT Nick Zakelj (biceps) DE Robert Beal (hamstring), CB Samuel Womack (knee). QUESTIONABLE: FULL: CB Darrell Luter (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — TENNESSEE: OUT: WR Treylon Burks (concussion), OT Andre Dillard (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), LB Luke Gifford (shin). JACKSONVILLE: OUT: WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs), CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OT Anton Harrison (back), WR Zay Jones (knee), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle), WR Parker Washington (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: S Justin Evans (knee), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). KANSAS CITY: QUESTIONABLE: WR Richie James (knee).

