NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: DNP: LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), RB Aaron Jones (knee), TE Luke Musgrave (abdomen), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion, knee), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), CB Corey Ballentine (shoulder), DE Kenny Clark (shoulder), RB A.J. Dillon (groin), S Rudy Ford (biceps), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (ankle), S Darnell Savage (calf), WR Christian Watson (shoulder). DETROIT: DNP: G Jonah Jackson (wrist). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (illness), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), C Frank Ragnow (toe).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DALLAS COWBOYS: WASHINGTON: DNP: FB Alex Armah (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), LB De'Jon Harris (quadricep), DE Efe Obada (fibula, tibia), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: G Samuel Cosmi (chest), RB Antonio Gibson (toe), S Jartavius Martin (shoulder). FULL: LB Cody Barton (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (toe). DALLAS: DNP: RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), S Jayron Kearse (back). LIMITED: WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle), T Terence Steele (ankle). FULL: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle), DT Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring), WR Kavontae Turpin (shoulder).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: G Aaron Banks (toe), G Spencer Burford (knee), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee). LIMITED: DT Javon Hargrave (thumb), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (shoulder), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). SEATTLE: DNP: WR Jake Bobo (shoulder), S Jerrick Reed (knee), QB Geno Smith (right elbow), RB Kenneth Walker (oblique), WR Dareke Young (abdomen). LIMITED: S Jamal Adams (knee, not injury related - resting player), CB Tre Brown (foot), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), CB Tariq Woolen (shoulder). FULL: G Anthony Bradford (knee), RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), T Abraham Lucas (knee), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps).