NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ARIZONA CARDINALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — ARIZONA: OUT: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), CB Starling Thomas IV (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (heel), TE Trey McBride (groin), FS Jalen Thompson (ribs), S Joey Blount (knee), DT Kevin Strong (knee), WR Zach Pascal (NIR-personal). PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: DT Montravius Adams (ankle). LIMITED: CB James Pierre (shoulder). FULL: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (NIR-resting player/foot), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting player), WR Calvin Austin III (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (NIR-resting player), FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player/groin), WR Diontae Johnson (illness).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK JETS — ATLANTA: QUESTIONABLE: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand). LIMITED: LB Nate Landman (thigh). FULL: CB Mike Hughes (hand), T Jake Matthews (hip). NEW YORK JETS: OUT: QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles). QUESTIONABLE: RB Israel Abanikanda (illness), RB Breece Hall (hamstring), G Wes Schweitzer (calf), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring), RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder). FULL: OT Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), CB Michael Carter II (hamstring), DB Justin Hardee (hamstring), DE Will McDonald IV (shoulder), OT Billy Turner (finger), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), LB Quincy Williams (knee).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: OUT: S Vonn Bell (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion). DOUBTFUL: TE Tommy Tremble (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Marquis Haynes (back), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), LB D.J. Johnson (elbow), G Nash Jensen (back), CB Troy Hill (hip). FULL: OT Taylor Moton (knee), G Cade Mays (ankle), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), WR Jonathan Mingo (achilles), FS Xavier Woods (thigh). TAMPA BAY: OUT: OLB Lavonte David (groin), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), DT Mike Greene (calf), LB Devin White (foot). DOUBTFUL: LB SirVocea Dennis (illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Godwin (neck). DNP: DB Dee Delaney (NIR-personal). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (ankle), LB YaYa Diaby (ankle), QB Baker Mayfield (ankle).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Harris (knee). DNP: T James Hudson (NIR-personal), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring/illness). LIMITED: WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/ribs), C Nick Harris (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), G Wyatt Teller (calf), S Juan Thornhill (calf). FULL: G Joel Bitonio (not injury related - resting player, knee), T Geron Christian (finger), DT Jordan Elliott (ankle), CB Mike Ford (ribs), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player/ shoulder), TE David Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee), DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (groin), LB Sione Takitaki (knee). LOS ANGELES RAMS: OUT: S Quentin Lake (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Michael Hoecht (knee). DNP: C Brian Allen (NIR-resting player), DT Aaron Donald (NIR-resting player). FULL: T Rob Havenstein (NIR-resting player), WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (hip).

DENVER BRONCOS at HOUSTON TEXANS — DENVER: QUESTIONABLE: CB Damarri Mathis (back). FULL: OLB Baron Browning (wrist), WR Jerry Jeudy (groin), K Will Lutz (right hip), TE Chris Manhertz (NIR-resting player), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (NIR-resting player). HOUSTON: OUT: TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Tank Dell (calf), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand). FULL: OT George Fant (hip), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (hamstring), QB C.J. Stroud (thigh).

DETROIT LIONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DETROIT: OUT: QB Hendron Hooker (knee). DOUBTFUL: MLB Alex Azalone (hand). QUESTIONABLE: G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist). FULL: S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand), RB David Montgomery (foot), C Frank Ragnow (back/toe), DB Tracy Walker III (shoulder). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique). QUESTIONABLE: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), K Blake Grupe (right groin), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), WR Chis Olave (concussion). FULL: OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee), G Andrus Peat (shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). FULL: WR Isaiah McKenzie (toe), DT DeForest Buckner (NIR-resting player/shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Andrew Ogletree (foot), OT Bernhard Raimann (knee), OT Braden Smith (NIR-resting player). TENNESSEE: QUESTIONABLE: WR Treylon Burks (concussion). LIMITED: LB Luke Gifford (shin), G Daniel Brunskill (knee), C Aaron Brewer (shoulder), CB Roger McCreary (foot). FULL: WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), QB Will Levis (ankle), S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player), DT Denico Autry (NIR-resting player), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: LB Nick Bolton (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: RB Jerrick McKinnon (groin). FULL: FS Bryan Cook (bicep), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip), WR Rashee Rice (foot), OT Donovan Smith (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Skyy Moore (knee). GREEN BAY: OUT: RB Aaron Jones (knee). DOUBTFUL: CB Eric Stokes (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OLB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), FS Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), WR Jayden Reed (chest), CB Robert Rochell (calf), S Darnell Savage (calf), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee). LIMITED: NT Kenny Clark (shoulder), RB A.J. Dillon (groin), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder). FULL: DB Keisean Nixon (wrist), DT Devonte Wyatt (heel).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: G/T Zack Bailey (back), DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness), TE Nick Vannett (concussion), S J.T. Woods (illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (quadricep), T Trey Pipkins III (wrist). FULL: TE Gerald Everett (shoulder), WR Quentin Johnston (ribs/finger), LB Eric Kendricks (knee), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee), T Rashawn Slater (back). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness), WR Demario Douglas (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: LB Chris Board (back), OT Trent Brown (ankle/chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OL Riley Reiff (knee), G Sidy Sow (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder). FULL: C David Andrews (foot), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), ST Matthew Slater (ankle), RB Ty Montgomery II (illness).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — MIAMI: QUESTIONABLE: OT Terron Armstead (knee/quadricep), G Lester Cotton (illness), FS Jevon Holland (knees), G Robert Jones (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (back). LIMITED: LS Blake Ferguson (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), CB Kader Kohou (hamstring), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), TE Durham Smythe (ankle). FULL: RB De'Von Achane (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (shoulder), OLB Bradley Chubb (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee), FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), QB Tua Tagovailoa (right arm laceration), OL Connor Williams (illness). WASHINGTON: OUT: CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: C Tyler Larsen (knee). FULL: FB Alex Armah (hamstring).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: DE Arik Armstead (foot), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). LIMITED: DE Nick Bosa (toe). FULL: OT Trent Williams (NIR-resting player), G Spencer Burford (knee). PHILADELPHIA: OUT: ILB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee). DOUBTFUL: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). QUESTIONABLE: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin). LIMITED: WR Julio Jones (knee). FULL: WR A.J. Brown (thigh), DT Jordan Davis (hamstring), OT Lane Johnson (groin), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), RB D'Andre Swift (ankle), DT Milton Williams (concussion).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CINCINNATI: DNP: DT Jay Tufele (illness). LIMITED: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (NIR-resting player), DT B.J. Hill (NIR-resting player), OT D'Ante Smith (knee), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep/ankle). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (illness), QB Jake Browning (right wrist), DE Trey Hendrickson (NIR-resting player), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle), DE Sam Hubbard (NIR-resting player), TE Tanner Hudson (finger), TE Drew Sample (foot), LB Logan Wilson (ankle/foot). JACKSONVILLE: LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs), TE Luke Farrell (toe).

