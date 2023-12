NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

ARIZONA CARDINALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — ARIZONA: OUT: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), CB Starling Thomas IV (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (shoulder), OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck), WR Zach Pascal (NIR-personal). QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (heel), TE Trey McBride (groin), FS Jalen Thompson (ribs), S Joey Blount (knee), DT Kevin Strong (knee). PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: DT Montravius Adams (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK JETS — ATLANTA: QUESTIONABLE: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand). NEW YORK JETS: OUT: QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: RB Israel Abanikanda (illness), RB Breece Hall (hamstring), RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), G Wes Schweitzer (calf).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: OUT: S Vonn Bell (shoulder), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion). DOUBTFUL: TE Tommy Tremble (hip). QUESTIONABLE: S Jeremy Chinn (quadricep), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), LB Marquis Haynes (back), CB Troy Hill (hip), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), G Nash Jensen (back), LB D.J. Johnson (elbow). TAMPA BAY: OUT: OLB Lavonte David (groin), DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), DT Mike Greene (calf), LB Devin White (foot). DOUBTFUL: LB SirVocea Dennis (illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Godwin (neck).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CLEVELAND: OUT: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: C Nick Harris (knee), T James Hudson (NIR-personal). LOS ANGELES RAMS: OUT: S Quentin Lake (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Michael Hoecht (knee).

DENVER BRONCOS at HOUSTON TEXANS — DENVER: QUESTIONABLE: CB Damarri Mathis (back). HOUSTON: OUT: TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Tank Dell (calf), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow), WR Noah Brown (knee), LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand).

DETROIT LIONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — DETROIT: OUT: QB Hendron Hooker (knee), MLB Alex Azalone (hand). QUESTIONABLE: G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique). QUESTIONABLE: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), K Blake Grupe (right groin), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), WR Chis Olave (concussion).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). TENNESSEE: QUESTIONABLE: WR Treylon Burks (concussion).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: LB Nick Bolton (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin). GREEN BAY: OUT: RB Aaron Jones (knee). DOUBTFUL: CB Eric Stokes (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), OLB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), FS Rudy Ford (biceps/groin), WR Jayden Reed (chest), CB Robert Rochell (calf), S Darnell Savage (calf), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT: G/T Zack Bailey (back), DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness), TE Nick Vannett (concussion), S J.T. Woods (illness). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (quadricep), T Trey Pipkins III (wrist). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness), WR Demario Douglas (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: LB Chris Board (back), OT Trent Brown (ankle/chest), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), OL Riley Reiff (knee), G Sidy Sow (ankle), DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder/illness).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — MIAMI: OUT: RB Christopher Brooks (knee). QUESTIONABLE: OT Terron Armstead (knee/quadricep), G Lester Cotton (illness), FS Jevon Holland (knees), G Robert Jones (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (back). WASHINGTON: OUT: CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: C Tyler Larsen (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: DE Arik Armstead (foot), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). PHILADELPHIA: OUT: ILB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), S Justin Evans (knee). DOUBTFUL: TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). QUESTIONABLE: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (groin).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CINCINNATI: OUT: CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quadricep/ankle). QUESTIONABLE: OT D'Ante Smith (knee), DT Jay Tufele (illness). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (illness), QB Jake Browning (right wrist), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (NIR-resting player), DE Trey Hendrickson (NIR-resting player), WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle), DT B.J. Hill (NIR-resting player), DE Sam Hubbard (NIR-resting player), TE Tanner Hudson (finger/ankle), TE Drew Sample (foot), LB Logan Wilson (ankle/foot). JACKSONVILLE: QUESTIONABLE: CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs), TE Luke Farrell (toe), TE Brenton Strange (foot).

<