NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

PITTSBURGH at BALTIMORE — PITTSBURGH: DNP: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral). LIMITED: RB Najee Harris (knee), DT Cameron Heyward (groin), G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), S Trenton Thompson (neck). FULL: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle). BALTIMORE: DNP: WR Zay Flowers (calf), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle). LIMITED: S Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), LB Patrick Queen (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf), G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad).

HOUSTON at INDIANAPOLIS — HOUSTON: DNP: DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), WR Noah Brown (back), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle), T Laremy Tunsil (groin), WR Robert Woods (hip). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: C Ryan Kelly (ankle), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle). LIMITED: CB Kenny Moore II (back), RB Zack Moss (forearm), T Braden Smith (knee). FULL: DT Taven Bryan (calf), DE Isaiah Land (hip), DE Tyquan Lewis (back), LB Cameron McGrone (illness).