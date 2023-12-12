NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (heel), CB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel). LIMITED: TE Gerald Everett (hip), G Zion Johnson (ankle), DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), TE Donald Parham (shoulder), DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), DT Nick Williams (shoulder). FULL: LB Justin Hollins (knee), LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), WR Josh Palmer (knee). LAS VEGAS: DNP: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (quadricep), C Andre James (ankle), T Kolton Miller (shoulder). LIMITED: LB Curtis Bolton (groin), DT Adam Butler (ankle), CB Amik Robertson (wrist). FULL: CB Brandon Facyson (shin).

DENVER BRONCOS at DETROIT LIONS — DENVER: DNP: OLB Nik Boitto (knee), DB P.J. Locke (neck). LIMITED: OLB Jonathan Cooper (ankle). FULL: OG Quinn Meinerz (illness), RB Samaje Perine (knee). DETROIT: DNP: OT Taylor Decker (back). LIMITED: DL Benito Jones (neck), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe). FULL: QB Hendon Hooker (knee).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — MINNESOTA: DNP: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), T Brian O'Neill (ankle). LIMITED: G Ed Ingram (hip), WR Justin Jefferson (chest), G Dalton Risner (ankle). CINCINNATI: DNP: LB Joe Bachie (oblique), WR Ja'Marr Chase (ankle). LIMITED: WR Tyler Boyd (foot/ankle), CB D.J. Turner II (ankle), TE Mitchell Wilcox (knee). FULL: QB Jake Browning (right forearm), CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOPLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), RB Najee Harris (knee), OLB Elandon Roberts (groin), G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). LIMITED: S Damontae Kazee (ankle), LB Alex Highsmith (concussion), OLB T.J. Watt (concussion), DT Keeanu Benton (oblique), DT Cameron Heyward (groin). FULL: CB James Pierre (shoulder). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: OT Braden Smith (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). LIMITED: DB Jaylon Jones (ankle). FULL: CB Julius Brents (quadricep), DT DeForest Bucker (back), TE Will Mallory (rib), LB E.J. Speed (knee).