NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW ENGLAND: OUT: WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), CB Shaun Wade (illness), OT Riley Reiff (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand), WR DeVante Parker (knee), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle). PITTSBURGH: OUT: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), CB James Pierre (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Elandon Roberts (groin, G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), C Mason Cole (neck), RB Najee Harris (knee). LIMITED: DT Keeanu Benton (oblique), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player/groin). FULL: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand), DT Montravius Adams (ankle).

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BUFFALO: DNP: OLB Von Miller (NIR-resting player). FULL: QB Josh Allen (right shoulder), CB Kaiir Elam 9ankle), DE Leonard Floyd (wrist), CB Dane Jackson (concussion), TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb), TE Dawson Knox (wrist), S Taylor Rapp (neck). KANSAS CITY: DNP: Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), FS Bryan Cook (ankle), OT Donovan Smith (neck), LB Drue Tranquill (concussion). LIMITED: RB Jerick McKinnon (groin). FULL: WR Rashee Rice (foot), LB Nick Bolton (wrist), LB Darius Harris (wrist), QB Patrick Mahomes (pectoral), WR Skyy Moore (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Ladarius Toey (hip).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — CAROLINA: DNP: CB Troy Hill (NIR-resting player/ankle), OT Taylor Moton (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Adam Thiele (NIR-resting player), DT DeShawn Williams (knee). LIMITED: S Vonn Bell (shoulder), C Bradley Bozeman (ankle), S Jeremy Chinn (quadriceps), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring), LB Marquis Haynes (back), CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Tommy Tremble (hip). FULL: LB Amare Barno (ankle). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), DE Cameron Jordan (ankle), S Marcus Maye (shoulder), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DT Malcolm Roach (knee), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh). LIMITED: QB Derek Carr (concussion/rib/right shoulder), TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player), TE Juwan Johson (quadricep), C Erik McCoy (shoulder), G Adrus Peat (shoulder), OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player/knee), LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique). FULL: K Blake Grupe (right groin).

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: LIMITED: DE Zach Allen (elbow), T Mike McGlinchey (back), WR Marvin Mims (ribs), CB Patrick Surtain (knee), S Delarrin Turner-Yell (back). FULL: LB Baron Browning (wrist), RB Samaje Perine (knee). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (NIR-resting player), OT Zack Bailey (back), CB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel), OLB Khalil Mack (NIR-resting player), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Justin Hollins (chest), DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee), WR Josh Palmer (knee), TE Nick Vannett (concussion). FULL: DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle), LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder), CB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness), DT Nick Williams (foot).

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — DETROIT: DNP: C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe). LIMITED: LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle). FULL: MLB Alex Anzaloe (hand), QB Hendon Hooker (knee). CHICAGO: LIMITED: LB Noah Sewell (knee). FULL: G Larry Borom (illness), RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle), CB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle).

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK JETS — HOUSTON: DNP: OT George Fant (hip), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), S Jimmie Ward (shoulder), WR Robert Woods (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DE Will Anderson Jr. (shoulder), WR Noah Brown (knee), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder), TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring). FULL: MLB Denzel Perryman (knee). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle), RB Breece Hall (ankle), QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles), G Wes Schweitzer (calf). LIMITED: OT Mekhi Becton (knee), TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring), OT Billy Turner (finger), LB Quincy Williams (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — (NO Practice for either team - Estimations) INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps), T Braden Smith (knnee), LB E.J. Speed (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb). FULL: DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder), DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle), DT Grover Stewart (NIR-returning from suspension). CINCINNATI: LIMITED: HB Chase Brown (hamstring), DT B.J. Hall (NIR-resting player), DE Sam Hubbard (NIR-resting player), OT Jonah Williams (back).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: CB Tre Herndon (concussion), WR Christian Kirk (groin), QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), T Walker Little (hamstring), TE Brenton Strange (foot). LIMITED: QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder), CB Tyson Campbell (quadricep), S Andre Cisco (shoulder), RB Travis Etienne (ribs), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (heel), RB D

LOS ANGELES RAMS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: OL Rob Havenstein (NIR-resting player), TE Tyler Higbee (neck), OLB Michael Hoecht (knee), DB Quentin Lake (hamstring), OLB Byron Young (knee). LIMITED: WR Puka Nacua (shoulder). FULL: DT Larrell Murchison (elbow). BALTIMORE: DNP: WR Rashod Bateman (illness). LIMITED: LB Malik Harrison (groin), DT Justin Madubuike (concussion). FULL: OLB Malik Hamm (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion), CB Damarion Williams (ankle).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: S Theo Jackson (illness). LIMITED: RB Kene Nwangwu (concussion), CB NaJee Thompson (knee). FULL: CB Akayleb Evans (calf), WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring), DT Khyiris Tonga (knee). LAS VEGAS: DNP: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), T Kolton Miller (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Brandon Facyson (shin), LB Kana'i Mauga (knee).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR Julio Jones (groin), CB Darius Slay (NIR-resting player/ knee). LIMITED: DT Fletcher Cox (groin), LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring), TE Jack Stoll (knee). FULL: TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle), TE Dallas Goedert (forearm). DALLAS: DNP: T Tyron Smith (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: WR Brandin Cooks (NIR- resting player), RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), CB Stephon Gilmore (NIR-resting player), DT Johnathan Hankins (NIR-resting player), DE Demarcus Lawrence (NIR-resting player), G Zack Martin (NIR- resting player), T Matt Waletzko (shoulder). FULL: TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: DNP: RB Zach Charbonnet (knee), RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), S Jamal Adams (knee), DE Leonard Williams (ankle), CB Tre Brown (heel). LIMITED: G Anthony Bradford (knee), T Abraham Lucas (knee), WR Jake Bobo (knee/shoulder), C Evan Brown (thumb). FULL: WR Dareke Young (abdomen), WR Dee Eskridge (ribs). SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Arik Armstead (foot/knee), G Spencer Burford (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), CB Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), T Trent Williams (NIR-rest). LIMITED: WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: CB Jamel Dean (ankle, foot), CB Josh Hayes (illness), LB J.J. Russell (NIR-personal), DT Vita Vea (toe), LB Devin White (foot). LIMITED: LB K.J. Britt (back), C Robert Hainsey (knee), G Cody Mauch (foot), T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/back). FULL: DT Lavonte David (groin), LB SirVocea Dennis (illness). ATLANTA: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), C Drew Dalman (ankle), LB Nate Landman (knee), T Kaleb McGary (knee), DT David Onyemata (ankle), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB Jeff Okudah (ankle), CB A.J. Terrell (concussion). FULL: WR Mack Hollins (ankle), CB Mike Hughes (hand), DT Lacale London (knee).