NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

CINCINNATI BENGALS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CINCINNATI: DNP: WR TEE Higgins (hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard (ankle), WR Andrei Iosivas (knee). LIMITED: DE Trey Hendrickson (knee), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee). FULL: DE D.J. Reader (NIR-rest), CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee), DT Josh Tupou (shoulder), WR Charlie Jones (thumb), CB Cam Taylor-Britt (finger). DNP: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (NIR-rest), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (NIR-rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), G John Simpson (illness/shoulder), LB Trenton Simpson (concussion), T Ronnie Stanley (knee), OLB Kyle Van Noy (groin). LIMITED: WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring). FULL: T Morgan Moses (shoulder), S Daryl Worley (hamstring).