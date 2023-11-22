NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: DNP: OLB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Josiah Deguara (hip), RB Aaron Jones (knee), TE Luke Musgrove (abdomen), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), NT Kenny Clark (shoulder), RB A.J. Dillon (groin), FS Rudy Ford (biceps), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), DB Keisean Nixon (ankle), S Darnell Savage (calf), WR Jayden Reed (chest). FULL: DB Corey Ballentine (shoulder), LB Rashan Gary (shoulder), WR Christian Watson (shoulder). DETROIT: DNP: G Jonah Jackson (wrist). FULL: DT Isaiah Buggs (illness), S Ifeafu Melifonwu (hand), C Frank Ragnow (toe).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — WASHINGTON: DNP: FB Alex Armah (hamstring), CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow), LB De'Jon Harris (quadricep), LB Khaleke Hudson (back), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Antonio Givson (toe), DB Jartavius Martin (shoulder). FULL: LB Cody Barton (ankle), G Sam Cosmi (chest), WR Curtis Samuel (toe). DALLAS: DNP: S Jayson Kearse (back). LIMITED: WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle), OT Terence Steele (ankle).

SAN FRACISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: G Spencer Burford (knee), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee). LIMITED: G Aaron Banks (toe), NT Javon Hargrave (thumb), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (shoulder), WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib). FULL: CB Samuel Womack (knee), DE Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring). SEATTLE: DNP: RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), WR Dareke Young (abdomen), S Jerrick Reed II (knee), WR DK Metcalf (toe). LIMITED: QB Geno Smith (right elbow), CB Riq Woolen (shoulder). FULL: WR Jake Bobo (shoulder), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring), S Jamal Adams (knee), CB Tre Brown (foot), DB Coby Bryant (toe), G Anthony Bradford (knee), RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder), TE Colby Parkinson (biceps), T Abraham Lucas (knee).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW YORK JETS — MIAMI: DNP: G Robert Jones (knee), TE Durham Smythe (ankle). LIMITED: RB De'Von Achane (knee), OT Terron Armstead (knee), WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Lester Cotton (hip), WR Tyreek Hill (hand), G Robert Hunt (hamstring), FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee). FULL: WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: OT Mekhi Becton (ankle/knee), CB Michael Carter II (hamstring), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip). LIMITED: DB Tony Adams (finger), DE John Franklin-Myers (knee), LB Jermaine Johnson II (hip), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), OT Billy Turner (finger), LB Quincy Williams (knee), WR Garrett Wilson (elbow). FULL: OT Duane Brown (hip), TE Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder), TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring).