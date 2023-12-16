NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

DENVER BRONCOS at DETROIT LIONS — DENVER: OUT: OLB Nik Bonitto (knee), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot). QUESTIONABLE: S P.J. Locke (neck). DETROIT: OUT: QB Hendon Hooker (knee). QUESTIONABLE: OT Taylor Decker (back), DL Benito Jones (neck), C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe), WR Josh Reynolds (back).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — MINNESOTA: OUT: RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), OT Brian O'Neill (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Justin Jefferson (chest), G Chris Reed (illness). CINCINNTATI: QUESTIONABLE: LB Joe Bachie (oblique), OT Jackson Carman (illness), TE Drew Sample (illness).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at INDIANAPOPLIS COLTS — PITTSBURGH: OUT: QB Kenny Pickett (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder). INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: OT Braden Smith (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb), LB Segun Olubi (hip). QUESTIONABLE: DNP: DT DeForest Buckner (back).

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — ATLANTA: OUT: DE Kentavius Street (pectoral), OT Kaleb McGary (knee/illness). QUESTIONABLE: C Drew Dalman (ankle), LB Nate Landman (knee), G Chris Lindstrom (ankle), DE LaCale London (knee), DT David Onyemata (ankle). FULL: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player), CB Jeff Okudah (ankle). CAROLINA: OUT: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: LB Brian Burns (ankle0, DB D'Shawn Jamison (illness), LB Amare Barno (illness), FS Sam Franklin Jr. (illness), S Jammie Robinson (finger), FS Xavier Woods (illness), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (knee). FULL: OT Taylor Moton (knee), LB Marquis Haynes (back), TE Tommy Tremble (hip), DT DeShawn Williams (knee), P Johnny Hekker (right shin).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BALTIMORE: QUESTIONABLE: S Kyle Hamilton (knee), OLB Malik Hamm (ankle). FULL: LB Malik Harrison (groin), LB Roquan Smith (back). JACKSONVILLE: OUT: CB Tyson Campbell (quadricep), S Andre Cisco (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), CB Christian Braswell (quadricep), OL Ezra Cleveland (knee), CB Tre Herndon (concussion), OL Walker Little (hamstring), LS Ross Matiscik (back), TE Brenton Strange (foot). LIMITED: RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee), WR Zay Jones (knee). FULL: QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder), QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle).

CHICAGO BEARS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — CHICAGO: OUT: WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral), LB Noah Sewell (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Jaquan Brisker (groin), WR D.J. Moore (ankle). FULL: LB Dylan Cole (NIR-personal). CLEVELAND: OUT: DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), C Ethan Pocic (neck), S Juan Thornhill (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DT Jordan Elliott (concussion), LB Anthony Walker (NIR-resting player/knee), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder). DNP: LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf). FULL: G Joel Bitonia (NIR-resting player/knee), WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player/ribs), RB Jerome Ford (wrist), DE Myles Garrett (NIR-resting player/shoulder), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), TE David Njoku (NIR-resting player/knee), RB Pierre Strong (illness).

DALLAS COWBOYS at BUFFALO BILLS — DALLAS: OUT: DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (NIR-resting player/illness), DE Viliami Fehoko (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (NIR-resting player/illness), S Malik Hooker (akle), WR Jalen Tolbert (illness), T Matt Waletzko (shoulder). FULL: RB Rico Dowdie (ankle), LB Micah Parsons (illness). BUFFALO: OUT: DE A.J. Epenesa (rib), S Micah Hyde (neck). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kaiir Elam (ankle), WR Justin Shorter (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Taron Johnson (ankle), TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/shoulder). FULL: QB Josh Allen (right shoulder), DE Leonard Floyd (wrist), TE Dawson Knox (wrist), OLB Von Miller (NIR-resting player).

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS — HOUSTON: OUT: DE Will Anderson (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: QB C.J. Stroud (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Nico Collins (calf), OT George Fant (hip), WR Noah Brown (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf), LB Heny To'oTo'o (hamstring). FULL: OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), DT Maliek Collins (chest), K Ka'imi Fairbairn (right quadricep), TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring). TENNESSEE: OUT: WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring), DT Teair Tart (NIR-personal), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee), TE Josh Whyle (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DT Denico Autry (knee), LB Jack Gibbens (back), S K'Von Wallace (quadricep), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhie (illness). LIMITED: C Aaron Brewer (neck), G Daniel Brunskill (ankle), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (knee), CB Anthony Kendall (knee), TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (ribs). FULL: WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player), QB Will Levis (ankle), TE Kevin Rader (illness).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), OL Donovan Sith (neck), DOUBTFUL: WR Justyn Ross (NIR-returning from suspension). FULL: LB Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen), LB Leo Chenai (illness), S Mike Edwards (illness), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), S Justin Reed (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hip), LB Drue Tranquill (concussion). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DL Christian Barmore (shoulder/illness), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand/illness), WR DeVante Parker (knee), ST Matthew Slater (groin), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), WR Tyquan Thornton (hamstring). FULL: OL Tyrone Wheatley (knee).

NEW YORK GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DOUBTFUL: OL Evan Neal (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (calf), TE Darren Waller (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Cam Brown (hamstring), DB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder), DL A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring/finger), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad), LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle). FULL: WR Parris Campbell (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (shoulder). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: DE Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), RB Kendre Miller (ankle), DE Payton Turner (toe). QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Olave (ankle), OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player/knee), RB Jamaal Williams (groin). LIMITED: DE Cameron Jordan (ankle). FULL: G Andrus Peat (illness), QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh).

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — NEW YORK JETS: MIAMI: OUT: S DeShon Elliott (concussion), G Robert Hunt (hamstring). QUESTIONALBE: WR Tyreek Hll (ankle), RB De'Von Achane (toe), OT Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), FS Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip), OT Austin Jackson (oblique), OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique). LIMITED: RB Raheem Mostert (knee). NEW YORK JETS: OUT: WR Jason Brownlee (ankle), QB Aaron Rodgers (achilles). DOUBTFUL: OT Carter Warren (hip). QUESTIONABLE: DE John Franklin-Myers (ankle), RB Nick Bawden (knee), OT Max Mitchell (neck), C Joe Tippmann (shoulder), DE Will McDonald IV (knee). FULL: DE Solomon Thomas (knee), OT Mekhi Becton (knee), RB Breece Hall (ankle), LB Quincy Williams (knee), QB Zach Wilson (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAN FRANCISCO: OUT: DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), LB Oren Burks (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Aaron Banks (hip), G Spencer Burford (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (hip, ankle), CB Charvarius Ward (groin). FULL: CB Darrell Luter (hamstring). ARIZONA: OUT: CB Bobby Price (quadricep), LB Tyreke Smith (NIR - travel). QUESTIONABLE: LB Krys Barnes (ribs), WR Marquise Brown (heel), P Blake Gillikin (back), TE Geoff Swaim (back), G Elijah Wilkinson (neck), WR Michael Wilson (neck). FULL: RB Emari Demercado (neck), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), QB Kyler Murray (right thumb), DT Kevin Strong (knee), CB Starling Thomas (ankle), S Jalen Thompson (toe), G Elijah Wilkinson (neck).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — TAMPA BAY: OUT: CB Carlton Davis (groin), DT William Gholston (knee/ankle). DOUBTFUL: FS Ryan Neal (back), DT Vita Vea (toe). QUESTIONABLE: DB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), WR Chris Godwin (knee), LS Zach Triner (elbow), LB Devin White (foot). GREEN BAY: DOUBTFUL: WR Christian Watson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), RB A.J. Dillon (thumb), RB Aaron Jones (knee), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), CB Eric Stokes (hamstring), LB Quay Walker (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle). LIMITED: LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe0, G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder), DB Keisean Nixon (quadricep), DB Jonathan Owens (knee), WR Jayden Reed (ankle), DT Tedarrell Slaton (quadricep).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — WASHINGTON: OUT: TE Curtis Hodges (back), RB Brian Robinson (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring). FULL: G Saahdiq Charles (calf), CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), C Tyler Larsen (knee), T Charles Leno (hip). LOS ANGELES RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Tutu Atwell (concussion), T Rob Havenstein (groin). DNP: C Brian Allen (NIR - resting player), DT Aaron Donald (NIR - resting player). FULL: TE Tyler Higbee (neck), LB Michael Hoecht (knee), S Quentin Lake (hamstring), WR Ben Skowronek (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — PHILADELPHIA: DNP: LB Zach Cunningham (knee), G Cam Jurgens (pectoral), CB Darius Slay (knee). FULL: S Reed Blankenship (concussion). SEATTLE: No Data Reported.

