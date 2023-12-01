Eagles-Seahawks in Week 15 becomes the first NFL game flexed to Monday Night Football

NEW YORK — The Eagles-Seahawks game in Week 15 has become the first NFL game flexed to Monday night.

The league moved the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots to 1 p.m. on Sunday to put Philadelphia at Seattle on prime-time television on Dec. 18.

The NFL also announced a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Minnesota Vikings visit the Cincinnati Bengals in the early game. The Pittsburgh Steelers play at the Indianapolis Colts in the afternoon. The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions face off in prime time.

This is the first year the NFL has allowed the possibility to flex games in and out of Monday nights between Weeks 12 and 17. A decision on Monday games must be made at least 12 days before kickoff.