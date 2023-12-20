Steelers WR George Pickens dismisses outside criticism as 'media guys' having an opinion

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens hears the outside criticism about his hustle.

More specifically his lack of hustle.

He could not care less.

“The people that are questioning my effort, they don’t play football," Pickens told reporters Tuesday. "They do what y’all do.”

Pickens has come under scrutiny of late, even from coach Mike Tomlin, for questionable decision-making at times. The latest examples came during Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss to Indianapolis on Saturday.

The second-year player neglected to block downfield on a run by teammate Jaylen Warren in the first quarter, allowing Warren to be tackled short of the goal line. Pickens also jogged downfield following an Indianapolis interception, essentially jogging away from Colts safety Julian Blackmon.

Videos of Pickens' lackluster effort went viral on social media.

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

"Everybody that got opinions are all media, surface guys,” Pickens said. “None of them play football. They are never going to be in the NFL, they are just media guys.”

Not everyone. Tomlin said recently Pickens needs to do a better job of dealing with adversity amid a late skid that's dropped the Steelers (7-7) to the outside of the AFC playoff chase looking in.

Asked on Monday to describe Pickens' effort level against Indianapolis, Tomlin said “I thought he was better but still has obviously, room for continued improvement.”

Maybe not according to Pickens. He said he didn't block during Warren's run out of fear of getting injured much in the way Houston rookie wide receiver Tank Dell was recently when Dell was rolled up on from behind.

“You stay and block too long you can get run up on very easily,” Pickens said.

And as for his sideline demeanor, which can run the gamut from petulant to checked out when things haven't gone Pickens' way, he shrugged.

"Everybody is mad when you lose,” Pickens said. “Like I said a lot of media guys want to say it’s my frustrations that we’re losing. I’m pretty sure the whole team is mad just like me.”