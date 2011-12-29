Adrian Peterson's knee surgery set for Friday

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson has scheduled surgery to repair his left knee.

Dr. James Andrews will perform the operation Friday in Alabama, six days after Peterson tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee while being tackled in a game against the Washington Redskins.

Coach Leslie Frazier said Peterson will be back in Minnesota on Monday for the team's season-ending meetings. His rehabilitation work will be done in Minnesota and his home state of Texas.

Peterson was on crutches Thursday when he entered the locker room, but he didn't speak to reporters. He finished the season with 970 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing in 12 games.

The Vikings have said they expect him to be ready for next year's opener.