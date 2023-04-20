After free agency, Miami could focus on TE, OL in draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has been busy building a roster that can win now.

He's packaged up numerous 2023 picks to bring in high-profile players such as Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, which helped the Dolphins to a 9-8 record last season and a playoff appearance as first-year head coach Mike McDaniel and an improved Tua Tagovailoa led the way.

The Dolphins have made it clear that simply making the playoffs is not enough, and McDaniel and Grier have both spoken about their willingness to trade draft capital to bring in experienced players who can immediately make a difference.

The Dolphins made a big splash in free agency, addressing several needs on their roster and landing star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to bolster their secondary.

“When we recognized an opportunity, we jumped on it,” McDaniel said. “And I think to Chris Grier’s credit and Brandon Shore’s credit, they were able to get a fair deal."

Miami has just four picks to work with in the NFL draft — 51st, 84th, 197th and 238th overall selections.

A lot of key spots on the roster have been filled, though offensive line is a position that could still be addressed.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during the AFC head coaches availability at the NFL meetings, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Matt York

Grier has always approached the draft with a “best player available” philosophy.

“You always have to look long term. And there's guys here on one-year deals,” Grier said. "I think you always look for the best player, and then there's some cases where you do take position of need. But you try not to draft on need because I think that's where you get in trouble.”

PICK EM

The Dolphins had two 2023 first-round picks, but forfeited their first one after an NFL investigation found they violated the league’s anti-tampering policy regarding communication with Tom Brady.

Miami gave up its other first-rounder in November after trading for Chubb, the former Broncos pass rusher.

NEEDS

The Dolphins may prioritize adding a versatile tackle to the offensive line who can protect lefty Tagovailoa’s blindside. Right tackle Austin Jackson, who was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round in 2020, has struggled in his first three seasons and battled injuries last season. The Dolphins need depth, especially if veteran left tackle Terron Armstead, who battled various injuries last season, misses any time next season.

With this being one of the deepest tight end draft classes in recent years, Grier said the Dolphins could look to add “competition” at that position behind Durham Smythe, who was re-signed this offseason, and Eric Saubert, who was signed in free agency. Miami lost tight end Mike Gesicki to the Patriots in free agency.

DON’T NEED

The Dolphins showed that they’re likely set at quarterback after they picked up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s rookie deal and signed former Jets quarterback Mike White to compete with Skylar Thompson as the backup.

Miami has elite players at receiver in Hill and Jaylen Waddle and have added two receivers in free agency in Chosen Anderson and Braxton Barrios.

TRADING PLACES?

Grier said a few teams in the bottom half of the first round have reached out about potentially trading down. Although no serious conversations have happened yet, Grier said the Dolphins are “keeping their options open.”

OFFENSIVE LINE

Grier said the expectation is that Jackson will be Miami’s starter at right tackle next season, adding that he’s made improvements in the offseason learning under Armstead.

McDaniel said last month that Miami’s first goal is to “get the guys that we have on the team better,” but hinted that the Dolphins could look at an offensive lineman in the draft instead of spending more in free agency.

“Depth can and will be tested,” McDaniel said, “but you’re trying to do it within the framework of what’s the best and all your needs of your team and what you can manage as a coaching staff and what you need to outsource with additions of players that can’t be coach-driven.”