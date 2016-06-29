Andrew Luck, Colts agree to five-year extension worth $140 million

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck has signed a new contract with the Indianapolis Colts that covers the next six seasons through 2021.

The $140 million deal was completed Wednesday with Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft. Owner Jim Irsay revealed the maximum value on Twitter, calling it the biggest contract in NFL history.

Luck has been one of the most productive quarterbacks the NFL has ever had over a player’s first four years as a pro. He was the third-fastest to 13,000 career passing yards, in 49 games.

Before last season, the Colts exercised the fifth-year option on Luck’s contract to guarantee him more than $16.1 million for the 2016 season. The new deal adds five years, giving Luck another chance to cash in with a big contract around age 32.