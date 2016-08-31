Antonio Brown gets $4M advance from Steelers in contract restructuring, AP source says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is getting a raise.

A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Steelers restructured Brown’s current contract to give him a $4 million advance against his 2017 salary. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details had not been made public. ESPN first reported the reworked deal.

This is the second straight year the Steelers have tweaked the details of Brown’s contract to give him a pay bump. The team advanced the two-time All-Pro $2 million in 2015. Brown will make $10.25 million this season. He celebrated by posting a picture of himself signing the amended contract on Wednesday next to agent Drew Rosenhaus.