AP: Michael Vick still starter for Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Vick remains the starting quarterback in Philadelphia, for now.

Three people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night that coach Andy Reid hasn't benched Vick.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because all announcements about the starting lineup come from Reid. The Eagles' headquarters was closed Monday due to Superstorm Sandy, and there was no media availability.

Vick, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has struggled this season and Philadelphia (3-4) has lost three straight games.

Reid didn't endorse Vick after Sunday's 30-17 loss to Atlanta, saying he's going to evaluate all his starters. Vick then said he would support whatever decision Reid makes.

That led to speculation Vick's days were numbered. But Reid is sticking with Vick over unproven rookie Nick Foles as of now.

Reid has changed his mind on his starting quarterbacks in a 24-hour period before, reversing his call on Kevin Kolb and replacing him with Vick in 2010. It's unlikely he would do it again and give Foles his first NFL snap on the road in a Monday night game against New Orleans (2-5) next week.

Foles, a third-round pick out of Arizona, had an outstanding preseason. However, he did so playing against backups, third-stringers and guys who didn't make a roster. Foles impressed coaches and teammates, and fans have been calling for him to start since Week 1.

Vick wasn't the problem against the Falcons. The defense under new coordinator Todd Bowles allowed scores on the first six possessions, including touchdowns on the first three.

As for the offense, injuries to All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters and center Jason Kelce have crippled the unit. Vick hasn't had much time to throw and gets hit often. Playcalling isn't helping, either. Reid and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg have underused All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy in the past three losses.

Vick led Philadelphia to comeback wins with go-ahead touchdowns on its final drive the first two games of the season. But he's been inconsistent and turnover-prone overall. Vick has just a 78.6 passer rating, his lowest since joining the Eagles. He's coming off a rare turnover-free performance after throwing eight interceptions and losing five fumbles in the first six games.

Benching Vick and turning the offense over to Foles could be a way to shake things up. It also could be interpreted as giving up on the season.

The Eagles still have time to turn things around and save Reid's job. He's already been told by owner Jeffrey Lurie that another 8-8 finish would be "unacceptable."