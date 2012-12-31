AP source: Cleveland Browns fire coach Pat Shurmur and GM Tom Heckert

BEREA, Ohio -- A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have fired coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Tom Heckert.

Shurmur and Heckert were informed Monday at the team's facility, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the moves. The dismissals come one day after the Browns lost their finale 24-10 in Pittsburgh, completing a 5-11 season.

Shurmur went 9-23 in two seasons with the Browns, who have undergone almost constant change since their return to the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1999. Heckert infused Cleveland's roster with talent during three years with the team.

Owner Jimmy Haslam and CEO Joe Banner will try to turn around a franchise that has lost at least 11 games the past five seasons.