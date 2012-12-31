AP sources: Andy Reid won't be back as Philadelphia Eagles' head coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Andy Reid is out after 14 years coaching the Philadelphia Eagles, three people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press following Sunday's 42-7 season-ending loss to the New York Giants.

Reid is scheduled to meet with owner Jeffrey Lurie on Monday to discuss his future and an official announcement will come afterward, according to one person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because a final agreement hasn't been reached. That person says there's a chance Reid might remain with the team in some capacity.

Reid is due to make $6 million in 2013 in the final year of his contract. He said he wants to coach next year, but it's possible Lurie could persuade him to take a year off and perhaps help out in the front office in an "advisory" role.

Eagles spokesman Derek Boyko denied several reports that Lurie has already fired Reid, saying it's "absolutely, 100 percent" untrue.