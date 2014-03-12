Aqib Talib to Denver; Revis to Pats?

Well, this is getting very interesting now, isn't it?

The Broncos have come up with a major upgrade at cornerback just hours after coming up with a major upgrade at safety. Denver has signed Patriots free agent cornerback Aqib Talib to a six-year, $57 million deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This comes not long after the Broncos scored a coup by getting Browns safety T.J. Ward. (And don't forget Denver might get DeMarcus Ware, who was released by the Cowboys).

So what does this mean for the Patriots and Jets? Potentially plenty. It means that New England, which was already thin at cornerback even with Talib, will likely go after Darrelle Revis once the Bucs, as expected, release him on Wednesday.

And the Jets? Well, Revis has already indicated that he'd love to go back and play for Rex Ryan, although we're not sure if team owner Woody Johnson, who has been through three acrimonious negotiations with Revis, feels the same. It's a nightmare scenario for Jets' fans, who now face the possibility of seeing Revis in a Patriots' uniform next season.

But if the Patriots land Revis, then the Jets would almost have to revisit the idea of re-signing Antonio Cromartie, who was released over the weekend in a salary cap move.

The Jets alread lost out on two cornerbacks they were reportedly interested in: Alterraun Verner, who signed with Tampa, and Vontae Davis, who re-signed with the Colts.