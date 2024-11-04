Cardinals' 3-game winning streak turns them into buyers at the trade deadline

An extensive rebuild by the Arizona Cardinals was expected to drag into 2025 and possibly 2026 as second-year general manager Monti Ossenfort worked methodically to build a roster around star quarterback Kyler Murray.

A three-game winning streak has put the franchise ahead of schedule.

The Cardinals (5-4) were dominant Sunday in a 29-9 victory over visiting Chicago. Arizona never trailed, controlled the line of scrimmage and grinded the Bears into submission.

The blue-collar performance was one of the most impressive of second-year coach Jonathan Gannon's tenure. Now the Cardinals are alone in first place in the NFC West, though it's a crowded race with the last-place Seahawks just one game behind.

“We take one day at a time, every second counts, maximize the day, keep blinders on and go about your business,” Gannon said. “Display winning behavior on a consistent day-to-day basis and you’ll give yourself a chance to win the game."

Thanks partly to the recent winning streak, Ossenfort has been aggressive ahead of the trade deadline, adding linebacker Baron Browning from Denver in an effort to bolster the team's pass rush. More moves are possible before Tuesday's deadline.

On Sunday, the Cardinals won thanks to several players who are far from household names.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride leaps over the defender as Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Emari Demercado ran for a 53-yard touchdown just before halftime. Young cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Max Melton had solid days against Chicago's talented receivers. Linebacker Zaven Collins had two sacks to lead a defense that finished with six.

What’s working

The Cardinals ran the ball well once again, with James Conner, Demercado and Trey Benson all making impressive plays. Arizona finished with 213 yards rushing.

The production wasn't a fluke. The Cardinals are averaging about 150 yards per game on the ground, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

“I think it’s just the way we come to work, the preparation and scheme," Conner said. “When (the offensive line is) playing like that, all we’ve got to do is put the ball in the right place and we can be successful on the ground.”

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against he Chicago Bears, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

What needs help

Murray completed just two passes to wide receivers on Sunday. The rest of his 11 completions went to running backs or tight ends.

It worked out fine, but there's little doubt the Cardinals would like to get Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch more involved. Murray finished 13 of 20 through the air for 154 yards, but was disappointed he left some “layups” out on the field.

The Murray-to-Harrison connection is one to watch over the season's second half.

“When you don’t get that many opportunities, and you miss the ones that you get it’s pretty frustrating,” Murray said. “But we’ll make them when we get them again.”

Stock up

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis had a big day on Sunday, welcoming the birth of his second child in the morning before his defense delivered an excellent performance. The 31-year-old has managed to make the Cardinals' defense competitive despite rampant injuries, particularly on the defensive line.

The pass rush has been lacking at times, but the Cardinals sacked the Bears' Caleb Williams six times, which isn't easy considering Williams' mobility.

“It was cool this week because Tuesday we had a little bit of back and forth on what to do versus (Williams) because he is a hard player to defend,” Gannon said. “They’ve got good skill, and I love the plan by (Rallis) and the defense of how we attacked those guys.”

Stock down

Harrison continued his up-and-down rookie season. The No. 4 overall pick had just two catches for 34 yards, and one of those was a 21-yard reception that immediately turned into a lost fumble.

“That’s part of the game,” Murray said. "He’s a rookie. We’ve all fumbled. We’ve thrown interceptions. We all make physical mistakes. That’s going to happen. He was trying to make a play (so I’m) not too worried about it.”

It hasn't all been bad for Harrison. He's second on the team with 445 yards receiving and has caught a team-high five touchdowns. Next up — finding consistency.

Injuries

The Cardinals got out of Sunday's game fairly healthy. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) was inactive and the team is still awaiting the season debut of DL Darius Robinson (calf). RT Jonah Williams (knee) is close to returning after being out since the opener.

Key numbers

5 — The Cardinals have already won more games this season than in each of the past two years, when they finished with a 4-13 record.

Next steps

The Cardinals will go for four wins in a row when they host the New York Jets (3-6), who are coming off a win over Houston.