Arizona Super Bowl won't be moved

Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer announced Wednesday night that she had vetoed Senate Bill 1062, a bill that opponents believed would have allowed businesses the right to refuse service to anyone based on the business owner's religious beliefs without fear of lawsuits and potentially lead to widespread discimination against the gay and lesbian community.

As a result of Brewer's decision, the NFL will no longer threaten to move Super Bowl XLIX out of Arizona. The league had raised objections to the bill because of the potential for discrimination, and said it was closely monitoring the situation. The Super Bowl Host Committee also raised strong objections to the bill.

Brewer's veto means that the league will now move ahead with plans to hold its championship game on Feb. 1, 2015 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.