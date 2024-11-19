Ravens sign defensive back Desmond King to their practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King to the practice squad.

Baltimore also released cornerback Bump Cooper from the practice squad.

The 29-year-old King appeared in only one game this season for the Houston Texans, who released him from their practice squad last week. King made the All-Pro team in 2018, his second season. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers then.

King hasn't been a regular starter since 2022 with the Texans. He had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries that season.