Ravens sign defensive back Desmond King to their practice squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King to the practice squad.
Baltimore also released cornerback Bump Cooper from the practice squad.
The 29-year-old King appeared in only one game this season for the Houston Texans, who released him from their practice squad last week. King made the All-Pro team in 2018, his second season. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers then.
King hasn't been a regular starter since 2022 with the Texans. He had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries that season.
