SportsFootball

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again, but his coach says he'll play against Cincinnati

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball in...

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson again missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, but coach John Harbaugh said he'll play Thursday night against Cincinnati.

Jackson was absent for two practices last week with back and knee issues, then looked pretty healthy while producing a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in a win over Denver last weekend. He was listed with a knee issue on Tuesday's injury report.

The Ravens also released running back Chris Collier, and former Baltimore defensive lineman Brandon Williams announced his retirement at the team's facility. Williams played from 2013-22. His first nine seasons were with Baltimore, followed by one with Kansas City.

More football news

Bills release safety Mike Edwards after failing in a bid to trade him before NFL deadline
NFL trade deadline: Commanders acquire Lattimore; Lions get Za'Darius Smith; Steelers add Williams3m read
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again, but his coach says he'll play against Cincinnati
Bowles says the Bucs need to do little things better to pull out of midseason tailspin3m read
Vikings make specialist switches as kicker Reichard, long snapper DePaola land on injured reserve2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME