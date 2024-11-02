SportsFootball

Lamar Jackson returns to practice, says there was no doubt he'd play this weekend

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Baltimore Ravens...

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/David Richard

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson returned to practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday and said he's “100 percent” able to play this weekend against Denver.

Jackson had missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with back and knee issues, but he was back Friday as a full participant. Baltimore did rule out defensive lineman Brent Urban (concussion) for Sunday's game.

Jackson said his status for this weekend wasn't in doubt and indicated he was just trying to stay fresh before the Ravens play two games in five days. Baltimore hosts Cincinnati on a Thursday night after taking on the Broncos.

Jackson is off to perhaps the best start of his career, with a passer rating of 115.4. He has thrown for 2,099 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also has 501 yards rushing.

