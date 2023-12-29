Mike Macdonald's defense in Baltimore has him rising as a possible head coaching candidate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The question was like an opponent's play call on a key third down. It was tricky to answer, but Mike Macdonald was ready for it — and prepared to respond.

Baltimore's defensive coordinator was asked this week how he handles being mentioned as a possible head coaching candidate after this season.

“I thought you guys would probably ask about this at some point,” Macdonald said Thursday. “When we started our staff at the beginning of last year, we said we were all in all together. We wanted to do it together as a staff and be a collaboration, and so to have that opportunity to have your name come up like that, it’s really a reflection of our coaches and our staff together.”

Although the whole staff deserves credit, it's the 36-year-old Macdonald whose star is rising at the moment, especially after his defense intercepted five passes in a 33-19 victory over a dynamic San Francisco offense on Monday night. Now the Ravens face another massive challenge this weekend when they host Miami in a game that could decide the top seed in the AFC. The Dolphins have the NFL's top-ranked offense.

It wasn't long ago Macdonald was a linebackers coach with Baltimore in 2020. His path since then has been full of success. He left Ravens coach John Harbaugh to become a defensive coordinator for his brother, Jim Harbaugh, at Michigan in 2021. The Wolverines won their first Big Ten title since 2004, and then Macdonald returned to the pros to become a coordinator in Baltimore.

Since trading for linebacker Roquan Smith in the middle of last season, the Ravens' defense has been elite. Baltimore made the playoffs last season despite an injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson, and now the Ravens (12-3) have the NFL's best record thanks in large part to Macdonald's unit.

“I just think he's a wizard," Smith said. “He more so finds out what teams struggle with, (what) a team’s weakness is and our strength and being able to make those into a game plan situation.”

There's a noticeable contrast between Macdonald and Todd Monken, Baltimore's 57-year-old offensive coordinator, when the two talk to reporters on Thursdays. If anything, it's Monken — with his entertaining candor and occasional profanity — who sounds more like the stereotypical defensive coach. But Macdonald's reserved demeanor doesn't reflect his team's aggression level.

The Ravens have an NFL-high 54 sacks. It's hard to believe, but there were actually some concerns about the pass rush coming into the season. Baltimore signed Jadeveon Clowney in mid-August, and he's been terrific. So has Kyle Van Noy, who didn't come on board until late September.

That pass rush will be tested against the Dolphins, given Tua Tagovailoa's ability to release the ball quickly. Miami won't be at full strength, with standout receiver Jaylen Waddle ruled out Friday because of an ankle injury. Star safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) is questionable for the Ravens after missing practice Friday.

“Something we’re always stressing is marrying the rush and coverage together,” Macdonald said. “It’s easy to say, we want to disguise and lie to the quarterback, but if it’s a progression read, it’s very difficult if they’re just looking at spots, and his eyes are very disciplined. Obviously, they have really fast guys that they can create space. We’re going to try our best to try and disrupt some timing and obviously our rushing coverage.”

Baltimore's defense passed one big test against the 49ers, but another one awaits. If the Ravens come through again, teams in search of a new head coach may take notice.

“We’ve got to finish out what we’ve started here, but if that were to happen, it would be much deserved,” Hamilton said. “He's a young, bright star in our league, and just like the players are executing at a high level, so is he, and we don’t do that without him and all the other people on the staff.”