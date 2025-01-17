SportsFootball

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is doubtful against Bills because of a knee injury

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after...

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers grabs his leg after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore.

By The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's playoff game at Buffalo because of a knee injury.

Flowers was hurt in the regular-season finale against Cleveland, and the second-year receiver missed last weekend's 28-14 victory over Pittsburgh to open the postseason. Flowers did not practice this week, although coach John Harbaugh left open the possibility that he could play against the Bills.

“I think he'll have a chance," Harbaugh said Friday.

Flowers earned Pro Bowl honors this season, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns.

Neither team ruled anyone out on Friday's injury report. Receiver Deonte Harty (knee) is questionable for Baltimore and Buffalo listed running back Ray Davis (concussion) as questionable.

