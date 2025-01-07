The Bears turn attention to their coaching search after finishing 5-12

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Caleb Williams figured the reality that his rookie season is over would hit once his car was loaded and he was headed home.

The Chicago Bears' prized quarterback was breathing at least a little easier, though. His team ended a 10-game losing streak the previous day with a rare win at Green Bay.

Now, after finishing last in the NFC North at 5-12, Chicago begins its search for a new coach.

“Getting that win was big at least for me,” Williams said on Monday. “You never know who's gonna be here. You never know how long somebody's gonna play and things like that. Being able to get that win and end the season with a win was big at least for me internally.”

The big question now is who will be coaching Williams and the Bears next season.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson figures to be at the top of the Bears' wish list. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and even Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy also figure to get looks. Interim Bears coach Thomas Brown, who took over after Matt Eberflus was fired on Nov. 29, will interview for the job.

The Bears will try to sell candidates on the chance to help Williams develop into a franchise quarterback after showing promise as well as room for improvement. The former Southern California star threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he was sacked 68 times, the most in the NFL and a franchise record.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks to members of the media at Halas Hall a day after the team's last game of the season against Green Bay, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

The Bears will also mention the salary-cap space and draft capital they have, as well as the possibility of playing in a new stadium, whether it's downtown or on land they own in suburban Arlington Heights.

Falling apart

The Bears had their sights set on the playoffs after a splashy offseason.

The headline move was drafting Williams with the No. 1 pick. The Bears also traded for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze ninth overall, giving them what they thought would be an explosive set of receivers along with the returning DJ Moore.

They added running back D’Andre Swift and veteran Gerald Everett to form what looked like a potent tight end tandem with Cole Kmet.

Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown speaks to members of the media at Halas Hall a day after the team's last game of the season against Green Bay, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley

Despite all those moves, the Bears averaged a league-low 283.5 yards and tied for 28th in scoring. The defense struggled as the season wore on, and a team that had HBO's “Hard Knocks” cameras following it never lived up to the hype.

With Detroit, Minnesota and Green Bay each winning at least 11 games, climbing in the division won't be easy.

Brown's pitch

Brown wasn't sure when his interview will happen. But part of his pitch to management will be that they saw him perform three roles this season.

Brown began the year as passing game coordinator. He became offensive coordinator when Shane Waldron was fired on Nov. 12 before taking over for Eberflus a few weeks later.

Brown said if he is hired, the offense would look “a lot different” with Williams in his second season. He also said the Bears are “not as far away as people may think.”

“We are all here because of ball and we all get judged by how the ball is,” Brown said. “But everybody in the building has to operate with the mentality of, ‘My job is important. I’ve got to be excellent every single day for this whole thing to function the right way.’”

Williams on Johnson

Williams, who put in a good word for Kingsbury last week, is also impressed with Johnson.

“I think it's been really cool to watch,” he said of Detroit's offense. “During our game, I would sit back and watch and try and learn something. It was fascinating to watch. He had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game.”

Better blocking

Fixing the offensive line figures to top the Bears' to-do list once they figure out who will coach the team. They need help at both guard spots and center and could use another tackle or two, though they appear set at right tackle with 2023 first-round pick Darnell Wright.

The Bears' previous record for sacks allowed was 66 in 2004, when they used four quarterbacks.

Next steps

Along with the coaching search, the Bears have 23 players set to hit free agency. But they don't have the sort of pressing issues they faced this time last year when cornerback Jaylon Johnson's contract was expiring.

Allen and guard Teven Jenkins are among the 14 unrestricted free agents. Acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers last March, Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. He had more than 1,000 yards in five of the previous seven seasons.

Jenkins, a second-round draft pick by Chicago in 2021, has been an effective blocker for the Bears when healthy. But he's never played more than 14 games in a season.

As for whether he wants to re-sign? “Toss-up," he said.