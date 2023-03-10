Bears seek boost up front on defense, help for QB Fields

CHICAGO BEARS (3-14)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Byron Pringle, LB Nicholas Morrow, RT Riley Reiff, DL Angelo Blackson, WR N’Keal Harry, TE Ryan Griffin, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, S Dane Cruikshank, LS Patrick Scales, LB Matthew Adams, DL Mike Pennel, LB Joe Thomas, LG Dakota Dozier, RG Michael Schofield, QB Tim Boyle, WR Dante Pettis, QB Nathan Peterman, LB Elijah Lee, RB David Montgomery, FB Khari Blasingame, TE Trevon Wesco, DL Armon Watts.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Breon Borders, C Sam Mustipher, LB Javin White, RB Darrynton Evans.

NEEDS: General manager Ryan Poles is on the clock with the Bears owning the No. 1 pick in the draft and about $95 million in salary cap space. He'll need all of it after the team set a franchise record for losses. The Bears desperately need help up front after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18. Their leader was a safety — Jaquan Brisker with four — and no lineman had more than three. Chicago also needs more playmakers on offense and better protection for quarterback Justin Fields.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $95 million.