Bears sign 1st-round selection Darnell Wright, 2 more draft picks

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Darnell Wright to his rookie contract on Monday.

The Bears chose the Tennessee offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft late last month, giving quarterback Justin Fields more protection after trading back one spot with Philadelphia.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Wright played a big role in Tennessee going 11-2 and finishing sixth in the final AP Top 25 poll. He delivered a memorable performance in containing Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. in a 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, and was first-team All-SEC as a right tackle last season. He played left tackle in 2021.

Chicago also signed South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott to their rookie deals. The Bears took Pickens in the third round and Scott in the fourth.

Chicago has seven of its 10 draft picks under contract. Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (second round), Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (second round) and Texas running back Roschon Johnson (fourth round) have not signed.

The Bears finished with the worst record in the league and set a franchise mark for losses while going 3-14 in their first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.