SportsFootball

Vikings hold CB Gilmore out again with hamstring injury as Bears clear RB Swift to play

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) walks down the sideline...

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) walks down the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota cornerback Stephon Gilmore was held out for the second straight game with a hamstring injury when the Vikings hosted the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Gilmore was hurt on Dec. 1. He was listed as questionable to face the Bears, but he only returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis. The five-time Pro Bowl pick's spot will largely be filled by Shaquill Griffin, with Fabian Moreau also having his role elevated.

The Bears cleared running back D'Andre Swift to play after listing him as questionable with a groin injury. His backup, Roschon Johnson, was ruled out along with starting left tackle Braxton Jones and backup guard Ryan Bates. All three players have concussions. Jones was just added to the injury report on Sunday. Starting defensive lineman Gervon Dexter was out with a knee injury.

