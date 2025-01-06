Bengals fire defensive coordinator, 3 other assistants after missing playoffs

CINCINNATI — The defensive issues that contributed to the Cincinnati Bengals missing the playoffs led to major changes on Monday, when four assistants were fired — three on that side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was dismissed along with linebackers coach James Bettcher, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

Anarumo held the job for the past six seasons — coach Zac Taylor's entire tenure.

“Just as I evaluate everything within the organization, I just felt like we needed to make a change,” Taylor said Monday. “We’ll start that process immediately, evaluating where we need to go and who we want to bring in to take us to the next level.”

Those moves were hardly a surprise after Joe Burrow had the best statistical season of his career, leading the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43), but Cincinnati finished 9-8 and fell short of the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot. The Bengals lost four games in which they scored 30 or more points.

Although the Bengals won their final five games, a poor start to the season was too much to overcome. They lost their opener to New England, which finished 4-13, and won just two of their first seven games.

“We’re all disappointed in the position that we put ourselves in,” Taylor said. “It is unacceptable to start the way that we started. We have a lot of talent on this team. It’s sickening that we’re not in the playoffs with an opportunity to keep this thing going.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football against the Pittsburgh Steelers game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

Slow starts have plagued the Bengals throughout Taylor's tenure. The best two-game start under Taylor is 1-1. The Bengals started 0-3 this season. They are 7-14-1 in September under Taylor.

“It's on me, as the head coach, to make sure we come out of the offseason, we come out of training camp, ready to hit the ground running from game one," Taylor said. “Those aren't things you can run from when you're in my shoes.”

The defense improved later in the season, but the damage was done. The Bengals lost 44-38 to the Steelers. They led by 10 points on three occasions in the second half but lost 41-38 in overtime to the Ravens. They also scored 33 points and lost to the Commanders.

There was plenty of individual brilliance in Cincinnati's fourth straight winning season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

Ja'Marr Chase became the fifth receiver since 1970 to lead the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdown catches (17), with the TD receptions tying Carl Pickens’ franchise record.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks.

“Any time you don’t make the playoffs, it’s a failure,” Burrow said. “That’s what you’re aiming for every year. That’s why you work so hard is to be at your best in the end. We just weren’t able to find an extra win there early in the season that would put us in a better spot.”

Decision time

The Bengals have big decisions to make this offseason regarding contract extensions for receivers Tee Higgins, who played this season under the franchise tag, and Chase, who was in talks about an extension during the preseason, while also addressing the team’s other needs.

“There’s certainly a process we’re going to have to undergo with a lot of players on our team,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a lot of great players. That’s a process we’ll start out in January and February talking through every player on our roster and how it all fits.”

Almost

Running back Chase Brown missed the season finale with an ankle injury and finished 10 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the season. A more balanced offense next season could benefit both Brown and the team.

“From about the halfway point in the season, every game was do or die for us, and you lean toward putting the ball in Joe’s hands in those situations,” Taylor said. “We have to do a better job of controlling games in the first half. That allows you to lean more on the run game.”