SportsFootball

Bengals hire Scott Peters as offensive line coach, Michael McCarthy assistant offensive line coach

Scott Peters of the New England Patriots NFL football team...

Scott Peters of the New England Patriots NFL football team poses for a portrait in Foxborough, Mass., May 22, 2024. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals hired Scott Peters as offensive line coach and Michael McCarthy as assistant offensive line coach Monday.

Peters replaces Frank Pollack, who was an assistant on Zac Taylor's staff for four seasons (2021-24). Pollack also coached the Bengals offensive line in 2018, which was Marvin Lewis' final season.

Peters coached New England's offensive line this past season. He is familiar with the AFC North though after being Cleveland's assistant offensive line coach from 2020 through '23.

McCarthy also spent this season on New England's staff as an offensive coaching assistant.

Peters' immediate task will be to fix a unit that has struggled to keep Joe Burrow upright. Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing TDs this season, but was also sacked 48 times, tied for fifth most.

Cincinnati won five straight games to end the season, but missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Taylor still has openings to address at defensive coordinator, defensive line and linebacker coaches.

More football news

Commanders roll into the NFC title game at Philadelphia after getting 5 turnovers against Detroit3m read
There's regular-season Kelce and playoff Kelce. Regular-season Chiefs and playoff Chiefs, too3m read
Bengals hire Scott Peters as offensive line coach, Michael McCarthy assistant offensive line coach
Josh Allen advances while Lamar Jackson goes home, carrying the burden of another playoff loss3m read
Bills will face Chiefs in AFC title game; Eagles will host the Commanders in NFC championship game2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME