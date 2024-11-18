SportsFootball

Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game on Netflix

Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee...

Beyonce appears at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston, on Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé is coming to your home on Christmas — provided you have Netflix and are tuning in to the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game.

Netflix announced late Sunday that the megastar would perform during halftime of a Christmas Day matchup in her hometown of Houston.

The streaming service didn't reveal details about the performance but teased that it would likely feature guest appearances from her “Cowboy Carter” album, which delivered her a leading 11 Grammy nominations earlier this month.

Netflix is streaming two NFL games this Christmas. Its first game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers — setting up the possibility that two of the world's biggest superstars will be part of the events. Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has attended several of his games so far this year, and will be done with her Eras tour by Christmas.

The NFL games are the streaming giant's latest foray into sports and live programming. The announcement comes two days after Netflix streamed an evening of boxing that included a bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul that resulted with the YouTube influencer winning the fight.

That stream was marred by streaming and buffering problems for many users, with at least 85,000 viewers logging problems with the website Down Detector.

Beyoncé has performed at two Super Bowls, in 2013 and 2016.

More football news

Zac Taylor insists his Bengals can still be a playoff team after loss to Chargers drops them to 4-73m read
Josh Allen has TD run to seal Bills' 30-21 win over KC and end Chiefs' bid for a perfect season3m read
Chargers beat Bengals 34-27 on Dobbins' late TD after squandering 21-point lead4m read
Rock: Jets crumble in crunch time; shocking, I know4m read
Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game on Netflix

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME