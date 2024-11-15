Bills rule out tight end Kincaid from playing against Chiefs, receiver Cooper listed as questionable

SportsFootball

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out starting tight end Dalton Kincaid from playing against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday because of a knee injury.

Kincaid was hurt in a 30-20 win over Indianapolis last weekend and did not practice this week. The second-year player ranks second on the team with 34 catches and third with 356 yards receiving, while scoring two touchdowns.

Kincaid’s absence further depletes the Josh Allen-led passing attack, which will already be without rookie receiver Keon Coleman, who will miss his second straight game with an injury to his right wrist.

Receiver Amari Cooper has a chance to return after missing two games with an injury to his left wrist, and will be listed as questionable to play, McDermott said.

Cooper, who has been wearing a brace on his wrist, on Thursday indicated he should be ready to play. He's appeared in just two games and has five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown since being acquired in a trade with Cleveland last month.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown will also be listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

The AFC East-leading Bills (8-2) will have a chance to heal up in entering their bye week after playing the Chiefs (9-0).

