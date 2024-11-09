SportsFootball

Bills place linebacker Spector on IR and elevate 2 receivers from practice squad for game at Colts

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, left, and linebacker Baylon...

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau, left, and linebacker Baylon Spector (54) sack Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

By The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed Baylon Spector on injured reserve on Saturday after the backup linebacker sustained a calf injury in practice this week.

Spector was initially listed as questionable to play at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and will now miss at least four games.

The third-year player had three starts this season in place of Terrel Bernard. When not starting, Spector was serving as the primary backup to Dorian Williams, who is filling in for Matt Milano at the outside linebacker spot.

Milano tore his left biceps in August and not expected to return until early December.

The AFC East-leading Bills (7-2) also elevated receivers Tyrell Shavers and K.J. Hamler from their practice squad. Buffalo could be thin at receiver with rookie Keon Coleman expected to miss multiple weeks with a wrist injury, and Amari Cooper listed as questionable to play with a left wrist injury.

More football news

And the NFL midseason awards go to . . .4m read
Rock: Jets have to prove win over Texans wasn't a fluke4m read
Chargers activate RB Gus Edwards off injured reserve in time for Sunday's game vs. Titans
Dak Prescott is seeking another opinion before season-ending surgery on hamstring, AP source says1m read
Bucs host 49ers with both teams aiming to build momentum for strong second-half push3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME