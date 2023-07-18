Bills enter camp with questions revolving around Diggs' frame of mind and Hamlin's comeback bid

BUFFALO BILLS (14-4)

CAMP SITE: St. John Fisher University, Pittsford, New York

KEY ADDITIONS: LB Leonard Floyd, DE Poona Ford, S Taylor Rapp, RB Damien Harris, RB Latavius Murray, WR Deonte Hardy, QB Kyle Allen, CB Cameron Dantzler, G Connor McGovern, T Brandon Shell.

KEY LOSSES: Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, LB Tremaine Edmunds, RB Devin Singletary, WR Isaiah McKenzie, S Jaquan Johnson, QB Case Keenum.

KEY STORYLINES: Though quarterback Josh Allen blames reporters for making too much of Stefon Diggs’ absence for the start of mandatory minicamp last month, the team’s premier receiver has yet to publicly shed light on the lingering issues he had carrying over from last season. Coach Sean McDermott initially raised a red flag, saying he was concerned by Diggs’ absence, before clarifying a day later that the receiver was excused. Safety Damar Hamlin, who's been cleared to practice, continues his bid to resume playing after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. McDermott is taking over the defensive play-calling duties after the coach abruptly announced in February that Frazier was taking the year off from coaching. The three-time AFC East defending champions' biggest hole to fill is at middle linebacker, with Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard competing to replace Edmunds. Questions remain as to when pass-rusher Von Miller will be cleared to practice after having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +900