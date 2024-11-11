Bills linebacker Matt Milano cleared to begin practicing 3 months after tearing left biceps

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday announced starting linebacker Matt Milano will resume practicing this week after missing three months with a torn left biceps, but won’t be ready to play against Kansas City on Sunday.

The move opens a 21-day window for Milano to be activated off injured reserve. The AFC East-leading Bills (8-2) enter their bye week after hosting the Chiefs, meaning the earliest the eighth-year player can return is for Buffalo's home game against San Francisco on Dec. 1.

Milano has not played in more than 13 months after missing the final 12 games of last season with a broken right leg. The 30-year-old required surgery to repair his biceps after being hurt during a training camp session in mid-August.

Also on Monday, McDermott said rookie receiver Keon Coleman will miss his second straight game with a wrist injury. He said receiver Amari Cooper is steadily improving and could return to play after missing two games with a wrist injury.

McDermott had no immediate update on starting tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was sidelined by a knee injury in a 30-20 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.