Bills rally, but lose in OT to Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Buffalo's Steve Johnson sat with his head down at the end of the bench as Shaun Suisham hit a 41-yard field goal with 2:14 left in overtime to secure the Pittsburgh Steelers' 19-16 victory over the Bills yesterday.

The wide receiver was upset because he could've ended the game in the Bills' favor on the previous possession, but dropped what would have been a 40-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

"I had the game in my hands and I dropped it," Johnson said. "I'm humbled."

Then, growing emotional, Johnson added: "I'll never get over it. Ever."

In a game in which the Bills (2-9) proved they're not all that bad, the Steelers (8-3) showed why they're better.

Suisham hit all four of his field-goal attempts, including a 48-yarder. His deciding kick capped a 13-play, 58-yard drive which Ben Roethlisberger kept alive by hitting Mike Wallace for a 17-yard catch to convert third-and-8.

As the Steelers celebrated, not far from their minds was how close they came to losing. "I had my helmet on and I was going to the locker room," defensive tackle Casey Hampton said, when he saw Johnson 2 yards in the end zone, having sneaked in behind defensive backs Ike Taylor and Ryan Clark.

"You're talking about a guy who's been extremely hot," Clark said of Johnson. "Luckily for us, he didn't [catch it]."

Rashard Mendenhall had 151 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard plunge in helping Pittsburgh prepare for an AFC North showdown at Baltimore Sunday.

Buffalo proved feisty in facing one of the NFL's elite teams by overcoming a 13-point first-half deficit and forcing overtime with 2 seconds left in regulation when Rian Lindell hit a 49-yard field goal.

The Bills had a two-game win streak snapped. Each of their past four losses have been by three points, including two in overtime, after they lost, 37-34, at Baltimore on Oct. 24, and 13-10 at Kansas City the following week. Buffalo was also coming off a 49-31 win at Cincinnati, in which it overcame a 21-point first-half deficit.

"We fought so hard out there, yet again, it's one of those overtime heartbreakers," said Fitzpatrick, who finished 23 of 45 for 265. "There's not much to say than the guys in that locker room, including me, are really hurting over that one."

In a game the Bills looked out of by halftime, credit Fitzpatrick for showing he could not only take a vicious hit, but also punch back.

Down 13-0 late in the third quarter, linebacker James Harrison broke in untouched and, with his head lowered, struck Fitzpatrick just beneath the chin just as the quarterback got off a pass.

Harrison was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer - and faces another possible fine from the NFL for leading with his helmet. "It's not going to change the way I play," said Harrison, who's already been docked $100,000 this season. "There was nothing wrong about the play."

Though knocked a little woozy, Fitzpatrick three plays later hit Fred Jackson for a 65-yard touchdown.