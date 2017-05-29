Brandon Jacobs renews feud with Jim Harbaugh

Brandon Jacobs’ feud with Jim Harbaugh began, as close as anyone can tell, when the former Giants running back played part of one season under the coach with the 49ers in 2012.

Now Jacobs is out of football, retired. And apparently he wants Harbaugh to have the same essential status.

“I will expose him, Michigan will fire him when I am done,” Jacobs announced on Twitter this weekend, the latest salvo between the two sides. That post has since been removed.

Jacobs did not make clear what kind of information he had on Harbaugh, and it’s hard to imagine it’s enough to dethrone the most popular person in the state of Michigan.

The squabble between the two had been dormant for a while until Jacobs appeared on a recent CBS Sports Radio segment and said Harbaugh “didn’t know what he was doing.”

“Jim, I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there — before I got to know him,” Jacobs said. “I enjoyed my time there, but we didn’t see eye-to-eye. I knew a little bit more about football than what they let on . . . That guy knew nothing, man.”

Harbaugh responded via Twitter with what he termed “biblical advice” directed at Jacobs.

“Let all bitterness & wrath & anger & clamor & slander be put away from you, along with all malice,” he wrote.

Jacobs deleted his suggestion that he would get Harbaugh fired, but he did reply to the coach’s verse by challenging him to draw up some NFL coverages.

So far, no response to that.