SportsFootball

With nothing at stake, Chiefs rest Mahomes, Kelce and several other starters against Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce speak...

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce speak after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

By The Associated Press

DENVER — The Kansas City Chiefs are resting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and several other starters against Denver in the regular-season finale on Sunday with nothing at stake.

The Chiefs are 15-1 and have clinched a playoff bye as the AFC’s top seed. That's why coach Andy Reid announced that backup Carson Wentz will be under center instead of Mahomes and that a host of other players will sit out against the Broncos (9-7). The list of inactives for the Chiefs also includes running back Isiah Pacheco, cornerback Trent McDuffie and tackle Jawaan Taylor.

For the Broncos, everything is on the line. Denver needs a win to make the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

Denver's inactives are running back Blake Watson, linebacker Levelle Bailey, tackle Frank Crum and defensive linemen Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike. Zach Wilson is the emergency third-string quarterback.

The Broncos have dropped two straight games when a win or tie would have locked up a spot in the playoffs. A trip to Buffalo next week would be Denver’s reward for making the playoffs.

