Broncos' Patrick Surtain II gets new deal worth $24 million per year, AP source says

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II takes part in drills...

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II takes part in drills during a joint NFL football practice with the Green Bay Packers, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Centennial, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II on Wednesday agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million with $77.5 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn't immediately announce the agreement.

The $24 million-per-year average vaults Surtain past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. ($21.025 million) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander ($21 million) as the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Earlier this year, the Broncos exercised their fifth-year option on Surtain, guaranteeing him $19.802 million in 2025. He's due about $3.5 million this season.

The new deal begins in 2026 and would keep Surtain in Denver through the 2029 season.

The Broncos open their second season under coach Sean Payton on Sunday in Seattle.


