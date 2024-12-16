Browns mulling another switch at quarterback after Winston throws 3 more picks in loss to Chiefs

CLEVELAND — Jameis Winston's third interception on Sunday — No. 8 in three games — was the last Browns coach Kevin Stefanski could stomach.

He benched Winston. Maybe for good.

With three games left in this dreadful season for Cleveland, Stefanski said Monday that he's still working through plans at quarterback and will do “what's best for the team” as the Browns (3-11), who had six turnovers — four picks, two fumbles — in a 21-7 loss Sunday to Kansas City, get ready to play at Cincinnati this week.

Stefanski could stick with the good-one-minute-bad-the-next Winston or turn things over to either second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson or possibly third-stringer Bailey Zappe. At this point, everything is on the table.

And at this point, does it really matter?

“We’re still putting this game to bed,” Stefanski said Monday on a Zoom call, referring to the loss to the Chiefs. "So anything relating to Cincinnati I’ll update as we get into the week.”

The lack of a commitment to Winston may be the clearest sign that another QB switch in Cleveland is afoot.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Stefanski has undoubtedly grown tired of watching Winston force passes into double coverage or throw them directly to the other team. It's a problem that has dogged the former No. 1 overall pick throughout his career.

There's a lot for Stefanski to consider, including that Winston has injected some life into Cleveland's offense in seven starts since taking over when Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon on Oct. 20.

Winston is far from perfect, but he has been a major upgrade over Watson, who went 1-6 in seven starts and had his second straight season ended prematurely after breaking a bone in his throwing shoulder last year.

Aside from his impact on the field, Winston has been a consummate leader for the Browns, helping foster a strong bond with teammates who have grown to appreciate his experience and inimitable energy.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/David Richard

“It's been clear and very evident how impactful Jameis has been for us as a leader, both on and off the field,” said safety Rodney McLeod. "That was evident from Day 1. That was my observation as he supported Deshaun through it all. Through OTAs, training camp and up to the point where he was the starter, he stayed consistent.

“He is the identity of what selfless looks like and he’s continued to demonstrate that throughout his time here. It's been a pleasure just to have him as a teammate, learn from him, pick his brain, and it’s been exciting to watch him on the field and what he’s been able to do for the offense.”

The case to play Thompson-Robinson, who went 4 of 9 for 18 yards with an interception over the final 7:57 in Sunday's game, is that he could be part of Cleveland's future — either as a starter or backup — and it's time to give him a shot.

He showed promise during three starts as a rookie last season, and the Browns have been encouraged by his development.

It might be time to see if he's a keeper.

What's working

Cleveland's defense again did its part, limiting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense to 311 total yards.

But the turnovers, including a fumble on the Browns' first punt return, put the defense in bad predicaments.

Still, Myles Garrett and Co. put pressure on Mahomes and made the Chiefs work right up until the end.

What needs help

The Browns' continued lack of focus and discipline in committing pre-snap penalties is a poor look for Stefanski, whose job security gets less certain with every loss.

They had three pre-snap penalties in the first quarter Sunday and lead the NFL with 56 overall.

Stefanski and his staff have emphasized the need for players to clean things up, but the message isn't getting through.

Stock up

RB Jerome Ford. He scored untouched on a 62-yard TD run and gave Cleveland a spark with his second long kickoff return in two weeks.

Ford, who leads the team with 451 yards, will get a heavier workload over the final three weeks after Nick Chubb broke his foot and is done for the season.

Stock down

For all the plusses Winston has provided in terms of Cleveland's culture and setting a great example for young players to follow, the interceptions have deprived the Browns from having any real chance of winning.

Winston is only signed for this season and his miscues may have damaged his chances of resurrecting his career as a starter.

Injuries

It's not yet known if Chubb will need surgery, the latest setback for the team's most beloved player to teammates and fans. Chubb made an inspiring comeback following major knee reconstruction and now faces another obstacle while facing an uncertain future. ... Garrett dealt with double vision and blurriness after being poked in the left eye by a Chiefs lineman. Stefanski said the reigning Defensive Player of the Year visited an eye doctor Monday. ... LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah remains sidelined with a neck injury. He won't play this week and Stefanski again failed to provide any details about his Week 8 injury or prognosis.

Key number

Minus-16 — The Browns' turnover differential — 27 giveaways versus 11 takeaways. Only Las Vegas at minus-17 is worse.

What's next

A matchup on Sunday against the Bengals, who are clinging to playoff hopes and can't afford another loss. Cincinnati won the first meeting 21-14.