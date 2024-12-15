Browns running back Chubb breaks foot in another setback after his season-ending knee injury in '23

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb has to make yet another comeback.

Cleveland's star running back, who has inspired teammates by returning to play after a devastating knee injury last season, broke his left foot in the third quarter of Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chubb left Huntington Bank Field in a walking boot and on crutches, a troubling sight to coaches, teammates and fans.

Former Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who became close while playing with Chubb, was shocked by the news.

“That is insane. I didn’t even know that,” said Hunt, who rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries. “I’m going to pray for him, man. It’s been a tough journey for him to get back, but if anybody can overcome it and bounce back, it’s him.”

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett, who was briefly sidelined in the first half by an eye injury, was brokenhearted for Chubb.

“It just goes from bad to worse, man,” Garrett said. “The man fights back from injury. He does it. There's not a more hard-working, resilient individual in the locker room. And he has continued to face adversity like this.”

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, center, carries the ball between Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Nick Bolton, right, in the half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

It's not clear exactly when Chubb got hurt. He picked up 8 yards on a carry early in the third quarter, just minutes after he had a ball go off his hands for an interception. On Cleveland's next possession, he fumbled when Kansas City linebacker Leo Chanel punched the ball loose.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski thought Chubb got stepped on.

It has been a dismal season in Cleveland with Chubb's return one of the only bright spots.

His 2023 season was over in Week 2, when he suffered a gruesome injury in Pittsburgh to the same knee he hurt at Georgia. Chubb's injuries were so extensive that he had to undergo two separate surgeries to repair torn ligaments, his meniscus and medial capsule.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

But in typical form, the soft-spoken, hard-working Chubb pushed himself to his physical limits in rehab and came back sooner than expected. He made his season debut in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I have gotten to have a first-row seat to what he has been able to do,” Stefanski said. “I can't tell you how much I respect him as a person, what he means to this football team. I know this is just another obstacle that he will overcome.”

Although he hasn't shown the same burst or breakaway speed that made him one of the NFL's best backs, Chubb, who has rushed for 6,843 since 2018, was adamant this week that he didn't want to shut down this season to get ready for 2025.

Now he's out again, and Chubb's future is as uncertain as ever.

The four-time Pro Bowler is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He has stated he would like to finish his career with the Browns, who drafted him in the second round six years ago.

“It's tough to see because he's one of the cornerstones,” said Garrett. “He's every bit a part of the foundation as myself and Denzel (Ward). We want to be there for him in every way possible, but it's a real freaking shame.”