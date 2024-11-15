Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suffers knee injury, coach says he's candidate for injured reserve

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. suffered a knee injury in practice this week and could be placed on injured reserve, another setback for the team's top draft pick in 2024.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hall got hurt during a drill on Thursday as the Browns (2-7) practiced in their indoor facility to get ready for Sundays' game at New Orleans.

Hall was ruled out this week against the Saints (3-7) and Stefanski said he's a candidate for IR, which would mean he would have to sit out a minimum of four games. Stefanski did not say if the 21-year-old Hall needs surgery.

A second-round pick from Ohio State, Hall's pro career has gotten off to a shaky start. He was arrested during the summer on a domestic violence charge that was later pleaded down to disorderly conduct.

Hall was placed on the commissioner's exempt list following the August incident and suspended five games by the league.

He made his debut in Week 6 against Philadelphia and was expected to get some playing time at defensive end the rest of this season following the Browns recent trade of Za'Darius Smith to Detroit.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz talked about Hall's athleticism making him a versatile player and potential fit at end.

Hall was one of several younger players the Browns were hoping to further develop in what has become a disappointing season.