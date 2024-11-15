SportsFootball

Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suffers knee injury, coach says he's candidate for injured reserve

Mike Hall Jr., talks with reporters before a Cleveland Browns...

Mike Hall Jr., talks with reporters before a Cleveland Browns NFL football rookie minicamp, May 10, 2024, in Berea, Ohio. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. suffered a knee injury in practice this week and could be placed on injured reserve, another setback for the team's top draft pick in 2024.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hall got hurt during a drill on Thursday as the Browns (2-7) practiced in their indoor facility to get ready for Sundays' game at New Orleans.

Hall was ruled out this week against the Saints (3-7) and Stefanski said he's a candidate for IR, which would mean he would have to sit out a minimum of four games. Stefanski did not say if the 21-year-old Hall needs surgery.

A second-round pick from Ohio State, Hall's pro career has gotten off to a shaky start. He was arrested during the summer on a domestic violence charge that was later pleaded down to disorderly conduct.

Hall was placed on the commissioner's exempt list following the August incident and suspended five games by the league.

He made his debut in Week 6 against Philadelphia and was expected to get some playing time at defensive end the rest of this season following the Browns recent trade of Za'Darius Smith to Detroit.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz talked about Hall's athleticism making him a versatile player and potential fit at end.

Hall was one of several younger players the Browns were hoping to further develop in what has become a disappointing season.

More football news

Ex-Saints QB Jameis Winston returns to New Orleans with the Browns4m read
Commanders have issues on each side of the ball after losing back-to-back games to fall to 7-43m read
Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suffers knee injury, coach says he's candidate for injured reserve
Chiefs K Harrison Butker has meniscus surgery in left, non-kicking knee, could be back this season1m read
It doesn't have to take years to rebuild, especially with the right coach: Analysis2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME