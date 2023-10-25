Browns QB Deshaun Watson out against Seahawks because of right shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play again this week with a strained right shoulder, a nagging injury that has already cost him three games and lingered much longer than expected.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said P.J. Walker will start for Watson on Sunday when the Browns (4-2) visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-2). Stefanski made the announcement before Wednesday's practice, and said Watson won’t practice this week to focus on his rehab.

Stefanski said Watson, who started last week at Indianapolis but left after just 12 plays, did not sustain any additional damage to his shoulder in the brief outing against the Colts. He initially hurt it on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

Stefanski said Watson has “residual swelling” in his shoulder. There has been no consideration for surgery, the coach said.

Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since hurting it on a running play against the Titans. Although he was listed as questionable, he started Sunday's game at Indianapolis, but left after taking a hit on his fifth pass attempt.

Watson underwent another MRI on Monday, and Stefanski said the results came back clean.

Stefanski kept Watson on the sideline, saying the decision to play Walker for the rest of Cleveland's 39-38 win at Indianapolis was made to “protect our franchise quarterback.” But Watson didn't look ready to play as his passes were underthrown and lacked velocity.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) sits on the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Watson said last week he has “microtears” in his rotator cuff, an injury that normally takes up to six weeks to heal.

The 28-year-old Watson didn't play in an Oct. 1 loss to Baltimore, and then following Cleveland's bye week, sat out a win over San Francisco when Walker started.